Faces & Places

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Just a Moment” by Max Lucado It all happened in a moment, a most remarkable moment. As...

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
Max Lucado
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
fishercountychronicle.com

O Holy Night

Author’s note: this essay was originally published on Christmas week in 2019. It remains one of my most popular essays and one of my personal favorites that I have ever written. As you move through the coming Christmas holiday and into a fresh new year, I hope that the meaning of this song touches you in some way. “O holy night! The stars are brightly shining. It’s the night of our dear Savior’s…
RealHartford

Place This Place

This week’s mystery place is on the road more traveled. Know where it is? Leave a comment. Want to comment? (1) Use your full name; no pseudonyms, no fake emails (2) Keep it brief; this is not the place for essay responses (3) Keep it respectful (4) If it is obvious you did not even bother to read the article before commenting, you don't get to comment. My house, my rules.
