Christmas

By Editorials
 4 days ago

101 WIXX

New York neighborhood stays bright for Christmas

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York City neighborhood is fully turned on for Christmas, drawing throngs to its annual light show, even as the Omicron variant puts a damper on celebrations. Residents in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights vie to outdo each other with colorful displays of snowmen, nativity scenes,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

COVID surge keeps congregations out of church on Christmas Day

St. Agnus Cathedral in Rockville Centre is seeing fewer parishioners coming for in-person Mass due to COVID-19. Kathy Molloy says of the Mass, "Beautiful, but it's upsetting that there's so many less people in there but I understand people are hesitant." For those who were unable or hesitant to attend...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Christmas Eve#Holiday Season#Northern Hemisphere#Shopping
KTVU FOX 2

GLIDE serves up 3,000 lbs. of prime rib for Christmas Eve

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of guests filed through San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Friday to enjoy a Christmas Eve tradition – the annual prime rib luncheon at Glide Memorial Church. "It’s an enormous gift," said Larry Harding, who’s homeless but recently got a new job and is working to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

What are Trader Joe’s hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies. So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:Christmas Eve – open for reduced hoursYes, Trader Joe’s is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Omicron Variant Force New Christmas Traditions for Sacramento Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain on Christmas meant many opted for plans inside and the highly contagious omicron variant meant some would spend the holiday away from loved ones for the second year in a row. The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The numbers reflected in the holidays for many families, who made changes to the size of their gatherings. “We’re just looking at the Christmas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Christmas
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

COVID delays holiday travel for thousands: "Omicron is the Grinch that stole Christmas"

It was a difficult Christmas weekend for thousands of Americans because of the latest COVID surge. Twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year, reports correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, with many people arriving at homes impacted by COVID. And some people couldn't even get home at all; many travelers found themselves on epic and exhausting journeys after infections among pilots, crew and airline staff caused last-minute flight changes.
TRAVEL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oh, Christmas tree: Animals attracted to Virginia woman’s outdoor display

ASHBURN, Va. — Christmas decorations in a Virginia neighborhood have been admired not only by area residents, but also by several animals. Several weeks ago, Donna Eberle installed small cameras outside her home in Ashburn, hoping to see if the furry creatures who reside in the nearby woods would investigate, WJLA-TV reported. She even added a plate of dry cat food as an incentive.
VIRGINIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
CBS Chicago

Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — A road trip home for the holidays was over before it even got started for a Logan Square couple. Their gut told them to take a COVID test during a trip to the gas station and it was a good thing they did. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas with how the surge in cases is ruining Christmas plans. A stocking stuffer many people opened up early, an at-home COVID test. They’re flying off the shelves this week and, in some cases, keeping families from spreading COVID. The smell of mom’s pumpkin pie; that fresh Caprese salad, and never-ending dad jokes. That’s how...
CHICAGO, IL

