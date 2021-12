By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holidays came early at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh when two surprise visitors made a stop here in the ‘Burgh. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stopped at the East Side shelter to spread some holiday cheer before Santa heads out on his trip around the world. Photo Credit: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh The two delivered toys and treats to dogs, cats, and other animals at the shelter. Santa and Mrs. Claus were thanked for their gifts in the payments of licks, purrs, and of course, snuggles.

