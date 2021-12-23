Viking Glory Delivered to Finnish Viking Line

The Viking Octantis, the first of Fincantieri’s two expedition vessels for Viking, has been delivered in Søviknes, Norway. The Viking Octantis – as well as her sister ship Viking Polaris, which is to be delivered next year – can host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The ships have the Polar Class 6 certification for expeditions in the polar regions, and they have the size to navigate remote areas and the St. Lawrence River and provide superior handling and stability in rough seas. Straight bows, longer hulls, and fin stabilizers will allow the ships to glide over the waves for “the calmest possible journey,” Fincantieri said. Ice-strengthened hulls will provide “the safest way to explore” and u-tank stabilizers will “significantly decrease rolling by up to 50 percent” when the ships are stationary.

