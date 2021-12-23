ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking Glory Delivered to Finnish Viking Line

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViking Line of Finland has announced that it has taken delivery of the cruise ferry Viking Glory from Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Company...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

cruiseindustrynews.com

Live at Sea With These 5 New Residential Ships

Living at sea might have been an unattainable dream for many just some months ago. But with five new players entering the market, it may be high time for the nomads to start weighing their options. Cruise Industry News has gathered everything we know about the residence-at-sea projects set to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Viking Octantis Delivered From Fincantieri

The Viking Octantis, the first of Fincantieri’s two expedition vessels for Viking, has been delivered in Søviknes, Norway. The Viking Octantis – as well as her sister ship Viking Polaris, which is to be delivered next year – can host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The ships have the Polar Class 6 certification for expeditions in the polar regions, and they have the size to navigate remote areas and the St. Lawrence River and provide superior handling and stability in rough seas. Straight bows, longer hulls, and fin stabilizers will allow the ships to glide over the waves for “the calmest possible journey,” Fincantieri said. Ice-strengthened hulls will provide “the safest way to explore” and u-tank stabilizers will “significantly decrease rolling by up to 50 percent” when the ships are stationary.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Octantis, Their First Expedition Cruise Ship

Viking took delivery of their first expedition cruise ship, Viking Octantis, yesterday at the VARD shipyard in Norway. Viking Octantis is the first of two expedition ships from Viking. The ship will now head to South America for the vessel’s inaugural season of sailing to Antarctica. During the spring and summer months, the ship will offer cruises on the Great Lakes. A second, identical ship, Viking Polaris will enter service in August 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Japan aims to put a person on the moon by late 2020s

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan revised the schedule of its space exploration plans on Tuesday, aiming to put a Japanese person on the moon by the latter half of the 2020s. "Not only is space a frontier that gives people hopes and dreams but it also provides a crucial foundation to our economic society with respect to our economic security," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting to finalise the plan.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Stockholm#Vehicles#Viking Line Of Finland#The Viking Glory#Dnv
Robb Report

This Bonkers Foiling Kite-Pod Aims to Smash the Sailing Speed Record

A French startup doesn’t want to just beat the current speed record for a sailboat. It wants to crush it. Syroco, launched by a world record kite-surfing holder and a tech veteran, says its boat, Moonshot I, plans to pass the 80-knot mark, or just a hair over 92 mph, in the next year. That may not sound like much compared to an airplane or even a car. But it’s the maritime equivalent of breaking the sound barrier for a sailing vessel, which relies only on wind, sails and the design of the hull. The current record holder is Paul Larsen...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Meet 5 New Cruise Brands

While the major corporations continue to dominate the cruise market, there are several new brands entering service over the next few years. With their new products and ships, they’re adding a fresh perspective to the business. Cruise Industry News has looked at the plans of five of the new cruise lines.
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Discovery Princess Completes Sea Trials Ahead of 2022 Debut

Princess Cruises announced on Wednesday that the Discovery Princess has completed its sea trials. The Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through a series of paces to test the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion, according to a press release.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Corp. Investing Big Money Into Green Tech

With the only large cruise ships in the world powered by LNG, Carnival Corporation is demonstrating its leading edge decarbonization efforts, according to CEO Arnold Donald, speaking on the company's Monday business update call. "Now in addition to our cutting-edge LNG efforts, we have many other ongoing efforts to accelerate...
INDUSTRY
popular-archaeology.com

New dates for Viking trade

AARHUS UNIVERSITY—Mobility shaped the human world profoundly long before the modern age. But archaeologists often struggle to create a timeline for the speed and impact of this mobility. An interdisciplinary team of researchers at the Danish National Research Foundation’s Centre for Urban Network Evolutions at Aarhus University (UrbNet) has now made a breakthrough by applying new astronomical knowledge about the past activity of the sun to establish an exact time anchor for global links in the year 775 CE.
SCIENCE
kfsk.org

Well-traveled sailing couple recounts ocean adventures outbound from Alaska’s Little Norway

Petersburg’s harbors get their share of boating visitors from all over the globe each year. For some, Petersburg is one stop on a much bigger journey. A sailing couple who hail from the southern part of France prepared this month to leave South Harbor headed south down the coast. They’ve taken their 50-foot aluminum sailboat named Hakea from Spitsbergen in the Svalbard Archipelago of Norway to Antarctica and the island of South Georgia. Over a decade ago, they started their sailing adventures with two different trips along the coast and islands of Norway. They’ve also seen abandoned Norwegian whaling stations on South Georgia, and were drawn to Petersburg because of its ties to that country.
ALASKA STATE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Ambassador Cruise Line Launches New Year Saver Fares

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its New Year Saver Fares available until 3 p.m. Eastern time on March 1, 2022. According to a press release, savings of up to 30 percent off are available on cruises that include spring in the Fjords, exploring the Baltics and summer in Iceland and Greenland.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

Hundreds of thousands more people were ordered to stay home in northern China Tuesday, joining millions under strict lockdown as authorities raced to contain a surge in Covid cases that have reached a 21-month high. Nearby cities have also logged cases linked to the flare-up, with Yan'an -- about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from Xi'an -- Tuesday shuttering businesses and ordering hundreds of thousands of people in one district to stay indoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Introduces New Year Deals for Singapore Sailings

Royal Caribbean International has announced New Year deals for its sailings onboard the Singapore-based Quantum of the Seas. According to a press release, guests booking selected voyages onboard the ship can get “instant savings” of up to 300 Singapore dollars, 50 percent off every guest, and free cruises for kids. The offer is valid for bookings made before Jan. 3, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean International to Tweak Onboard Testing From Jan. 5

Royal Caribbean International has announced that it will stop offering onboard coronavirus tests to its guests from Jan. 5, 2022, onward. This option was popular among non-U.S. tourists who sailed with the cruise line in the U.S. and would need a negative test result before returning home. The cruise line...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

All-Business Class Airline La Compagnie Will Start Flying Between NYC and Milan in 2022

Style-savvy jet-setters will soon have a cushy new way to travel between the Big Apple and the Fashion Capital of the World. France’s all-business-class airline La Compagnie has just announced a new direct service between New York and Milan. Starting April 15, 2022, the boutique airline will offer five flights per week from Newark International Airport in New Jersey (EWR) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). For the past seven years, La Compagnie has run regular transatlantic flights between Newark International and Paris’s Orly Airport, along with a seasonal service between Newark and Nice (landing at Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport). But this...
LIFESTYLE

