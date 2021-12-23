O Holy Night

My daughter Mira wanted to come along to Christmas Eve services at Sanctuary Church, but when we got there, she hesitated and asked if she could stay in the car. What if we don’t know the words, she asked. We’ll probably know some words, I reassured her—it was Christmas, after all. But there would also be prayerbooks, just like at Temple. She looked up at me, and we headed in. It had felt disrespectful to attend church with a notepad in hand, so in the foyer I began taking mental notes for my observation assignment. I was participating in a winter professional development course on community engagement, and my homework was to observe a community to which I did not belong.

