Who goes head-to-head on Sunday Night Football tonight in Week 16? The Washington Football Team (6-8) heads to AT&T Stadium to take on their bitter rival, the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). While Washington can’t take over the NFC East, they can make Dallas’ road to division leader more annoying. Can the offense finally get everything together with the Cowboys’ defense firing on all cylinders? Continue reading below for more information regarding the start time, channel, and live stream options for Sunday Night Football, as well as a preview and prediction.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO