Rock Music

Scary Goldings - IV (Pocket, Inc.)

By Michael Toland
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaboration between freefloating funk ensemble Scary Pockets (anchored by guitarist Ryan Lerman and keyboardist Jack Conte) and keyboardist Larry Goldings (who’s played with everyone from Jack DeJohnette to James Taylor), Scary Goldings lays the groove down hard. For IV, the combo’s fourth collaboration in four years, the trio assembles a...

Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
Tawni Bias - SEL Fellow (Self-Released)

Tawni Bias is the solo project of Calgary musician TJ Elkin, and his new experimental album SEL Fellow was recorded in his basement building up layer upon layer, sample upon sample. At its core the album is a collection of melancholy folk songs, but floating around that are so many layers of reverb, echo, swirling voices, and ethereal keys that the songs are transformed into something hazy and dream-like, verging on drone. Like the work of Arthur Russell, there’s are stunning pop melodies buried deep underneath, but the listener will be rewarded for digging deep to find them.
Peter Gill's Top 5 Favorite Power Pop Albums

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Peter Gill wrote and recorded 2nd Grade’s debut, Wish You Were Here Tour, over two weekends in 2018, playing all the instruments himself. 2nd Grade’s more fully-imagined sophomore album, Hit to Hit, features a five-piece band including Gill (vocals), Catherine Dwyer (guitar/vocals), Jon Samuels (guitar), Jack Washburn (bass/vocals) and Will Kennedy (drums). The same outfit recently rerecorded and rereleased Gill’s one-man debut as the reimagined Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited. Gill’s short, hooky songs often draw comparison’s to Guided by Voices, but there is also an undeniable power pop foundation to 2nd Grade’s music that conjures bands like Big Star, Teenage Fanclub and Fountains of Wayne. So, I asked Gill to share his Top 5 favorite power pop albums.
Vectralux - Each Morning and the Morning Thereafter (Self-Released)

Vectralux is an indie pop group from Atlanta, Georgia, and their debut album Each Morning and the Morning Thereafter explores everything from arena rock to northern soul. Like their name, which is a made up word, the band takes bits and pieces of a lot of styles and puts them into a blender to make something original. “Almost Whenever Now,” for example, sounds like a mashup of the riff heavy hard rock of Boston and the angular synths of The Cars. So although their sound cannot be pinned down to one distinct genre, the album itself has a general theme of cautious optimism in the face of change and transformation.
AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
Blood Red Shoes - Ghosts On Tape (Velveteen)

When a band whose reputation isn’t exactly that of indie lightweights describe their latest album as their ‘heaviest record”, you could be forgiven for expecting full-blown post industrialism, or some eardrum challenging variation. Ghosts On Tape isn’t really like that, although across its 11 tracks there seems to be little room for anything very lighthearted or vaguely humorous. Blood Red Shoes aren’t giving any ground away on their fifth studio release.
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
Q 105.7

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
kshb.com

Ty Pennington Got Married In Intimate At-Home Ceremony

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ty Pennington, host of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” and his fiancée Kellee Merrell tied...
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Vocalist & Actress JoJo Is Engaged To "Saved By The Bell" Star Dexter Darden

We recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Joanna Levesque, better known as JoJo, for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During our conversation, the R&B songstress touched on her return to the music industry, tackling mental health and self-doubt, and finally finding herself in a healthy relationship after a bumpy past.
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the “Before He Cheats” singer began her Vegas residency called Reflection on December 1 (psst…you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she’ll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES

