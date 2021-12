This is the second article in a series highlighting ways to give a home more perceived value in the buyer's eyes through remodeling projects before bringing the home to market. Our last article touched on painting and kitchen remodeling. If there is still a budget left for projects, here are some other areas of the home that buyers will be scrutinizing while considering a home for purchase. Remember, buyers are shopping for homes online first; they're looking at home sale websites and they are looking for eye candy. Give it to them. Keep in mind that the value of a home ultimately comes from what a buyer is willing to pay and a seller is willing to accept. Helping a homebuyer fall in love with a home at first glance will give the highest perceived value in their mind and will help encourage them to fight for the home if it's a competitive situation.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO