CDC investigates two separate outbreaks of Listeria

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the nation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new rules for quarantine. The CDC announced Monday that it is shortening the recommended times people should isolate when they have tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms. Vaccinated people exposed to the virus are also told to quarantine just five days, and the CDC People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, despite the changes from...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO