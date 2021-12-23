ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC investigates two separate outbreaks of Listeria

By Asia Fearrington
kezi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two seperate Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads. The two brands linked to the outbreaks are salads made by Fresh Express and Dole. Ten people from eight...

www.kezi.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Outbreaks#Premature Birth#Fresh Express Listeria#Dole Listeria
