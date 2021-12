You just might be a grandpa if… a sweet grandchild accidentally spills grape juice on your $90.00 Brooks Brothers tie and you could care less! Oh, it’s true and if you listen closely you can hear grandpa’s everywhere saying Amen! I clearly remember a Christmas morning ten years ago when our sweet little granddaughter was with us on her very first Christmas morning and though everyone in the house had presents with gift tags bearing their names, their gifts remained unopened for the longest time. Nothing mattered, but the baby! Again, I say…It’s all about the baby!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO