Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. LAST CHANCE FOR WCTV WINTER WONDERLAND GREETING CARDS!. There’s still time for you to stop by and pick up your pack of specially crafted greeting cards at WCTV. These beautiful cards were created by local artists that depict the town of Wilmington as a WINTER WONDERLAND! One set of 5 cards = $15.00, Two sets of cards = $25.00, Three sets of cards = $32.00. Cash or check accepted. These keepsake cards feature the Artwork and Photography of WCTV’s Don Leard, Wilmington’s Niki Jamieson, Wilmington’s Kenneth Ward, Jamie Boudreau & Ashley Nicole Martin. To order, email Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org or call WCTV to stop by and pick up your set at (978) 657-4066.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO