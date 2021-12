Fire arms season for big-game has ended and deer hunters are trying to fill their remaining deer tags using muzzleloaders, bow or cross bow. The weather has not been ideal for deer hunting this year, but it is what it is. On the plus side, anyone who has hunted or spent any amount of time in the outdoors knows that it seems whenever deer season comes to an end, the deer come out of the wood work.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO