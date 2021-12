Brisbane's Mantra Terrace Hotel Sold to a Sydney-based Consortium. Singapore-based Well Smart Group ("WSG") has sold Brisbane's Mantra Terrace Hotel to a Sydney-based consortium consisting of Eduard Litver of Australia-based Capit.el Group Pty Limited, Paul Fischmann of Australia-based 8Hotels Boutique Hotels Co. ("8Hotels") and investor Jonathan Hasson, for approximately AUD16 million (USD11.45 million). The 84-key serviced apartment is located on Astor Terrace, minutes away from the shopping area of the Queen Street Mall and the business epicentre of Eagle Street Financial District. The property has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation across the guest rooms and public areas and re-opened in April 2021. This acquisition will be a full circle move for 8Hotels' founder Paul Fishmann, who has sold the property to WSG in 2013. This reacquisition shows their confidence in the future of the Brisbane hotel market, amid the unprecedented infrastructure investment opportunity in Brisbane and the forecasted positive impact brought by the 2032 Olympic Game.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO