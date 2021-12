Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly release candidate of Linux 5.16 for testing this Christmas week. Linus wrote in the 5.16-rc6 announcement, "Things are calming down, and rc6 is fairly small. That's normal for this time in the release schedule, but it's also normal for this time of year. And I expect that the next two weeks will be very quiet, and smaller still. But maybe people are bored, maybe people are staying in due to covid picking up again, we'll just see."

