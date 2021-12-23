ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

This Oprah-Loved Water Bottle for Pets Also Holds Treats — and It's On Sale

By People
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on People.com by Nina Huang. Oprah's yearly Favorite Things list might be a great destination for finding a present for friends and family, but her gift guide also includes picks you shouldn't miss for the four-legged pal in your life. Her two 2021 favorite things...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

The $550 Litter Box Your Cat-Obsessed Friend Will Love For Christmas

Sometimes the secret to gifting a person lies in gifting their pet. After all, you can’t deny that furry companions are often considered family, so why not pick up something their four-legged friend can enjoy? And if you have a cat-loving friend on your gifting list, you are in luck. This year’s offerings are rife with all manner of feline-friendly treasures that run the gamut from ultra-chic to ultra-functional.
PET SERVICES
wfla.com

9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
PET SERVICES
Mashed

Pet Owners Are Loving These Costco Dog Toy And Treat Baskets

When it comes to holiday shopping, you definitely don't want to forget to add anyone to your list. And while you might want to ensure you have something on hand for your great aunt, second cousin, or anyone else who might come to visit, there is one family member who definitely deserves a holiday treat: your pet. Luckily, Costco has treats and toys for dog lovers to give to their pets this holiday season. The store is now selling a six-piece Delca dog toy and treat gift basket, which is filled with items that are sure to delight the four-legged members of your family. They come in a reusable basket with handles and an adorable paw-print decal, which is filled with various stuffed dog toys, ropes, and even bones for your favorite pup to enjoy, according to My Wholesale Life.
PET SERVICES
arcamax.com

My Pet World: Could allergies be the result of storage mites in pet food?

Regarding your column about cats with excessive grooming, I had a cat that had the same issue and through a lot of testing, we discovered she was allergic to storage mites that are found in most dry foods. Most cats have no issue with it, but some do. The solution suggested was to freeze the food for at least 24 hours to kill the storage mites. This has done the trick for my kitty. Her coat is soft and shiny, her grooming is now normal, not excessive, and all her sores are gone. — Karen, Bristol, Tennessee.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
The Independent

10 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

First things first: most dogs don’t need a dog coat, because their fur is enough to keep them warm. However, species with little body fat or very short fur – whippets or Chinese crested dogs are great examples – can benefit from an additional layer, as long as the garment in question is the right size. Coats that are either too small or too large can quickly chafe the skin, leading to sore spots. Additionally, some dogs simply feel the cold more than others, or will hate going for walkies in the rain. In these cases, waterproof coats can prove...
PETS
SPY

10 Best Elevated Dog Bowls for Your Pooch

Does your dog make a mess in the kitchen at mealtime? Does water and dog food tend to end up under the table, the couch, or basically everywhere whenever it’s mealtime? Dogs can be messy eaters, which leads you to cleaning up after them often. There’s nothing quite like the stray crunch of kibble under your bare feet while your cruise for a midnight snack. Elevated dog bowls can help solve this problem. While slightly higher off the ground than a regular bowl, this may benefit your dog’s posture and digestion system. Be sure to check with your vet though because...
PETS
27 First News

How to crate train a puppy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every puppy is different, so the way you crate train them will vary based on their age, temperament and preferences. It can take a few weeks to several months to fully crate train a puppy. And, though it does take persistence and a bit of patience, the benefits of crate training are worth it in the end. If you’re ready to get started, here’s the best way to crate train your new puppy.
PETS
Norwalk Hour

The fun don’t stop with this Autopop water bottle

If there’s one thing we can all take home from NASA’s recent expedition into the sun, it’s the intrinsic value in staying well hydrated. Consider this wide-mouthed Contigo AUTOPOP Water Bottle; a great way to hydrate without wasting money on plastic. This stainless steel bottle uses double-wall vacuum-insulation to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, while the click lid’s “Autopop Technology” keeps out dirt, grime, and little stray hairs from the business end of the bottle.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Bottle#The Bottle#People Com#Amazon Com
wineindustryadvisor.com

PET Bottles—The Future of Wine Packaging

Between supply chain issues, sustainability initiatives, and an increase in the DtC market space, producers are investing in the light-weight alternative wine bottle. The bottle from Oregon’s Distaff Wine Co. looks like a wine bottle, complete with an Amcor STELVIN® closure. The catch? It weighs just 2.3 ounces—as much as one-tenth the weight of a typical glass bottle—and is made with PET recyclable plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
T3.com

Best water bottle for hiking 2022: stay hydrated in all situations

One of the best water bottles for hiking will keep you happily hydrated wherever your journey takes you. Even the shortest outdoor jaunt will see you work up a thirst, so carrying a drink in some form is an excellent idea, and on a longer excursion it's absolutely essential. In short, a good quality water bottle a vital element of your outdoors kit list. The recommendations below are all specially designed for hiking, or have features that will serve you well in the great outdoors, but they’re also extremely useful in daily life too.
LIFESTYLE
rd.com

The 6 Best Dog Winter Boots, According to Our Pet Expert

Last year, my home in North Texas experienced a week-long arctic blast that challenged everyone to stay warm. It was a reminder that even indoor pets need help to stay safe in the winter weather when they have to “go” outside. If you wouldn’t let your kids outside without a coat or shoes, it’s too cold for dogs to go outside without protection. I’ve written extensively about cold weather and frostbite protection over the years, including first aid tips for dogs and cats. Prevention trumps emergency treatment every time, so dog boots for winter are a must for paw protection.
PETS
moneysavingmom.com

One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle only $8.99!

Making it a goal to drink more water this next year? This is a great deal on this One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle!. Amazon has this One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle for just $8.99 when you save an extra 50% off at checkout!. Choose from several color options. Sign up...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
maketecheasier.com

CENGCEN Pet Camera Treat Dispenser Review

When your pet is part of the family, you hate leaving them home alone when you’re at work, school, or even on vacation. Thankfully, pet cameras have made it much easier to check in on your fur baby wherever you’re away. The CENGCEN Pet Camera Treat Dispenser not only lets you say hello and see your pet but dispenses treats for more interaction. I recently had the pleasure of testing this camera for this review.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 cat-friendly products of 2021

I wholeheartedly believe that this is a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it! If you have a cat or two, then you know that they are the true masters of our home, and we are their abiding slaves, tending to their every need, always at their beck and call. They’re the apple of our eyes, and we would do almost anything to keep them happy and comfy, including showering them with cat-friendly products designs! I’m always trying to create a comfortable and interactive living space for my own cats – from a cat-centered table design that features a cavity and hidden shelf for your pet to perch on to a flatpack cat tower, I’m ready to invest them in all. And this collection of cat products promise to be the investments that do exactly that! They will cater purrfectly to your cat’s every need! Happy kitties guaranteed!
PET SERVICES
kpcw.org

Love Pets and Coffee?

Hugo's Coffee Shop has been a staple in Kimball Junctions. While there has been a recent sale of the coffee shop, Claudia McMullin is still involved as the owner of Hugo’s Coffee Roasting Company. Claudia shares with Mountain Money her plans to take the brand national. Roger is a...
PARK CITY, UT
Food & Wine

This Chef-Loved Cuisinart Stand Mixer Will Arrive by Christmas—and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even if you're not a huge baking fan year-round, chances are that your oven gets more love during the holiday season. No matter what you're making, avid home bakers and newbies alike know there's a lot of kneading and stirring in the process, but you can avoid all the hassle if you have a handy stand mixer. They don't come cheap, which is why you're going to want to hop on this Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer that's on sale at Amazon. And by the way, it'll arrive before Christmas.
SHOPPING
People

Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That ViralHair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend

It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
royalexaminer.com

Does my pet need a passport to travel?

If you’re planning to travel internationally and you want to bring your pet with you, you’ll need to make sure you have specific documentation. Here’s what you need to know about pet passports. Requirements by country. The documentation that’s required varies depending on the country you visit....
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy