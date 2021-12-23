ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TSX futures rise on commodity boost, easing Omicron fears

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures tracked an upbeat mood in global markets on Thursday, boosted by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant might be less severe than feared, with stronger commodity prices underpinning sentiment further.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday. read more

Gold prices edged higher, while oil prices inched higher as signs the worst effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant might be fairly containable.

Canada's gross domestic product data is scheduled for release at 08:30 a.m. ET and it is expected to have jumped 0.8% in October, after rising 0.1% in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.7% higher at 21,070.05 on Wednesday, a day after reporting its biggest gain since February.

Dow e-minis were up 96 points, or 0.27% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.19%.

Canada will temporarily expand support programs to help people and businesses hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Ottawa said on Wednesday, warning people that worse was to come as the virus spreads. read more

Gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO), said on Wednesday it is sending workers from three of its Canadian operations back home for at least three weeks amid rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackberry Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to $9 from $10

CASCADES INC CAS.TO: TD SECURITIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1805.2; +0.21%

US crude : $72.99; +0.32%

Brent crude : $75.59; +0.39%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0800 Build permits number for Nov : Prior 1.712 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Nov : Prior 3.6%

0830 Personal income mm for Nov : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Nov : Prior 0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Nov : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Nov : Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.1%

0830 PCE price index mm for Nov : Prior 0.6%

0830 PCE price index yy for Nov : Prior 5.0%

0830 Durable goods for Nov : Expected 1.6%; Prior -0.4%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov : Prior 0.8%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 205,000; Prior 206,000

0830 Jiobless claim 4week average : Prior 203,750

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 1.820 mln; Prior 1.845 mln

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec : Expected 70.4; Prior 70.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec : Prior 74.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec : Prior 67.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec : Prior 4.9%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Dec : Prior 3.0%

1000 New home sales-units for Nov : Expected 0.770 mln; Prior 0.745 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Nov : Prior 0.4%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Nov : Prior 4.2%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX, stocks advance as Omicron fears ebb; rupiah eases

BENGALURU (Dec 28): Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.8%, while most...
WORLD
Reuters

Shanghai copper hits one-month high on easing Omicron fears

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in China hit a one-month high on Tuesday, helped by easing worries over the impact of the Omicron variant and hopes of continued policy support for economic growth in the world's top metals consumer. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises to one-month high driven by Wall Steel strength

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, led by technology heavyweights, after strong retail sales data helped Wall Street close higher overnight. Also boosting risk sentiment, data showed a surge in Japan's factory output in November as production in the auto sector benefited...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsx#Omicron#Commodity Prices#Gold Prices#Covid#Canadian#S P#Imperial College#Ottawa#Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd#Cibc#Build
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses track oil prices, Asian shares higher

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in oil prices and Asian shares as some investors grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank...
MARKETS
Reuters

China stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the world’s second-largest economy affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth, with new energy and non-ferrous metal shares leading the gains. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,955.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Defensive stocks prop up European shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged up to a five-week high on Tuesday, taking heart from Wall Street hitting record highs overnight, even as Omicron worries remained with France tightening curbs and COVID-19 cases surging in Spain and Britain.
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Europe and Asia inched up on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before year-end. A variety of asset classes from oil to equities are now near or...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net of 4.28 billion rand ($275.14 million) of South African stocks last week and 1.25 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 15.5555 rand) Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
WORLD
Reuters

Gold hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led bullion's year-end rally to a more than one-month high. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,815.39 an ounce by 1010 GMT, hitting its highest since Nov....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 set to inch toward another record as stock futures move higher

Stock futures were rising on Tuesday, and indicating that the S&P 500 could be poised for yet another record-breaking session, as investors look toward 2022 with optimism, despite record COVID-19 cases. How are stock-index futures trading?. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. +0.25%. rose 0.2% to 4,972. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil refining margins rise

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for gasoil inched higher on Tuesday despite firmer prices of raw material crude, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel grade inched down on muted buying interests in the physical market. Although fuel demand concerns due to Omicron are ebbing, strong refinery...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Tuesday with raw material prices closing more than 3% lower, while steel rebar and hot rolled coils also declined on worries about oversupply as mills resume production in the coming months. The market was concerned that a recovery in consumption...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and auto stocks, as investors mirrored positive trends in global markets and shrugged off worries around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 0.86% at 17,233.25 and the benchmark...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy