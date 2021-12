An electric scooter (also known as an e-scooter) is a stand-up, motorized scooter. Today, it is one of the most popular ways to get around town. Compared to a traditional bike, an electric scooter is much more comfortable. Here are some reasons why it is the best type of scooter to purchase. Suspension is an important feature of any electric scooter. It helps dampen road bumps, which improves ride quality. The most common types of suspension used in electric scooters are spring, hydraulic, air piston, and rubber. Coil-over-hydraulic suspension is the best type of suspension, and large pneumatic tires can give better ride quality than cheap spring suspensions. For safety, the suspension is a vital part of an electric scooter.

BICYCLES ・ 10 DAYS AGO