Mike Tuchen, CEO, Onfido. Though the Covid-19 pandemic forced many industries to accelerate their digital strategies over the past 18 months, the U.S. financial industry is still operating in the dark ages in some ways. Given that the United States leads the world in many technology areas, it's remarkable that it's falling behind other countries, like the United Kingdom, in an area as important as banking.

