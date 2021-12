There hasn't been much update on Google Glass since the wider availability of its Enterprise Edition 2 back in early 2020, but on the other side of the world, Oppo believes now is the time to launch a direct competitor — albeit in the China market only. Following last year's Oppo AR Glass concept, the new Oppo Air Glass will become available to Chinese consumers in Q1 2022 for a yet-to-be-announced price. It'll come in two parts: a detachable monocle waveguide device (in black or white) and either a silver half frame or a black full frame. And no, you won't be able to attach this 30-gram device to your own glasses.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO