Working outdoors in Southeast Texas is always too hot, too cold, too sunny or too rainy, and few things in life are more outside than highway work. On a balmy Wednesday, contractors worked toward finishing one portion of a major widening project on Eastex Freeway between Tram Road and Interstate 10 in Beaumont that will add a third traffic lane by 2023, the Texas Department of Transportation estimates, which will be a relief to the thousands of drivers that use the vital artery every day.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO