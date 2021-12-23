Roddy Woomble of Idlewild on His Recent Solo Album “Lo! Soul”

The Doors’ sixth and final studio album with frontman Jim Morrison (excluding the posthumously-released An American Prayer), 1971’s L.A. Woman saw the group headed in a fresh direction, delving deeper into the blues than they had on previous releases, which worked well for them. Despite such creative success, the notorious Los Angeles foursome, who less than five years prior had emerged on the scene to deliver an ominous soundtrack to the escalating Vietnam conflict and increasingly pessimistic counterculture, had since begun melting down from within. With Morrison descending deeper into drug and alcohol dependency, L.A. Woman was recorded in The Doors’ hardscrabble studio, and, surprisingly, found them taking a more consistent, even disciplined approach. As compared to the somewhat jumbled Morrison Hotel, released the previous year. L.A. Woman feels tighter, more composed, and evinces superior production value, with Morrison utilizing his soulful vocals as he rarely had before, and the group sounding as unified as they had in ’67.

