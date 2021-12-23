ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Woomble of Idlewild on His Recent Solo Album “Lo! Soul”

By Jimi Arundell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing the single “Architecture In LA,” Lo! Soul is the new solo album from acclaimed singer/songwriter Roddy Woomble (also the frontman of Idlewild). Working in isolation together with his Idlewild bandmate Andrew Mitchell (aka Andrew Wasylyk), this is the latest LP following four solo albums including his applauded debut My Secret...

coolcleveland.com

Soulful Collin Miller & the Brother Nature Celebrate New Album at the Beachland

Collin Miller and his band, the Brother Nature, made a big, horn-driven funky soul sound that seems like a perfect fit for the tastes of Cleveland rockers, who’ve loved R&B-infused rock since the days of Southside Johnny and J. Geils, all the way up to our own Welshly Arms today. Miller brings his own spin to the sound, which he showed off on the band’s 2017 debut album Who’s Got Your Soul? Just in his early 20s, he brings an emotional old-soul vibe to his vocals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
hot969boston.com

Roddy Ricch Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch’s highly anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast is set to drop Friday (Dec. 17) and has a high-profile guest list of features. Live Life Fast will feature appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.
MUSIC
Roddy Woomble
Andrew Mitchell
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Roddy Ricch isn’t quite ready to ‘Live Life Fast’

While Live Life Fast, the second album by Roddy Ricch, has a promising premise—how living to excess can be tempting but isn’t sustainable—Roddy struggles to deliver on this thematic structure. Live Life Fast. Roddy Ricch. Atlantic, Dec. 17. 6/10. Live Life Fast features a series of excellent...
MUSIC
103GBF

Ex-Silverchair Vocalist Daniel Johns ‘Not Anxious’ About Returning With 2022 Solo Album

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns issues with being in the public spotlight have been well documented, but the singer is ready to return with new music in 2022, revealing a fresh perspective about promoting his upcoming record during a message to fans announcing a new solo album on Instagram. Having examined his struggles with fame in the Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast earlier this year, the musician explains, "The reception around the world inspired me and I'm not anxious about what comes next anymore."
MUSIC
#Soul#Ep Everyday Sun#English
Complex

Roddy Ricch Unveils Features and Producers for ‘Live Life Fast’ Album

Judging by the amount of superstar features, Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast album isn’t going to be one you play through fast. In a new poster shared to social media for a “Roddy Ricch Film” executive produced by Roddy and Keith Parker, the MC has unveiled the stacked lineup of collaborators showing up on his sophomore effort, which arrives on Friday, Dec. 17.
MUSIC
The Oakland Press

Local rocker releases first-ever solo album

You won’t find much Jason Charboneau hasn’t done in music, from rock to classical and most points in between. But had not released an album of his own. Until now. The Warren resident, who plays cello and guitar in Moody Blues bassist John Lodge’s band, releases “Troubled” on Friday, Dec. 17, and celebrates with a show at Otus Supply in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
rapradar.com

Album: DJ Kay Slay ‘The Soul Controller’

After kicking off the summer with his Accolades EP, DJ Kay Slay commandeers the streets with the follow-up, The Soul Controller. At 9 tracks, The Drama King delivers coast to coast from “The Jungle” with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch, and Papoose and taps the ladies for the female anthem “Never Give Up” performed by Ms. Hustle, BILLBOARD BABY, Tammi Jean, Sonja Blade, Dirti Diana, and Sha-Queen.
MUSIC
The Free Press

City Mouse's Arsenault happy to finally release debut solo album

MANKATO — Ron Arsenault is no stranger to music with others. As a member of the legendary Mankato band City Mouse since 1986, Arsenault has played hundreds of shows with some of the city’s best musicians. He is, however, a stranger to making music on his own. And...
MANKATO, MN
rekkerd.org

Lo-Fi & Retro Soul: Calm and peaceful sounds by ODD Smpls

Loopmasters has released a new collection of lo-fi chill samples from the ODD Smpls label. The royalty free Lo-Fi & Retro Soul pack brings loops and one shots with a calm and peaceful mood. This sample pack has a large variety of beautiful, soulful melodies, smooth keyboards, dreamy live recorded...
TECHNOLOGY
magneticmag.com

Sven Väth Announces First Solo Album In Almost 20 Years 'Catharsis'

Sven Väth has announced his first new “solo” album in nearly 20 years. Titled Catharsis, the LP was produced with Gregor Tresher, a well-respected producer and part of the Cocoon family. The album came about when the pandemic mostly halted his constant touring and marathon sets. Catharsis...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Roddy Ricch, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Roddy Ricch, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Chief Keef. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Roddy Woomble

(also the frontman of Idlewild). Working in isolation together with his Idlewild bandmate Andrew Mitchell (aka Andrew Wasylyk), this is the latest LP following four solo albums including his applauded debut My Secret Is My Silence and the widely praised record The Deluder. More. Reviews. Everyday Sun EP. Apr 06,...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

L.A. Woman (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

The Doors’ sixth and final studio album with frontman Jim Morrison (excluding the posthumously-released An American Prayer), 1971’s L.A. Woman saw the group headed in a fresh direction, delving deeper into the blues than they had on previous releases, which worked well for them. Despite such creative success, the notorious Los Angeles foursome, who less than five years prior had emerged on the scene to deliver an ominous soundtrack to the escalating Vietnam conflict and increasingly pessimistic counterculture, had since begun melting down from within. With Morrison descending deeper into drug and alcohol dependency, L.A. Woman was recorded in The Doors’ hardscrabble studio, and, surprisingly, found them taking a more consistent, even disciplined approach. As compared to the somewhat jumbled Morrison Hotel, released the previous year. L.A. Woman feels tighter, more composed, and evinces superior production value, with Morrison utilizing his soulful vocals as he rarely had before, and the group sounding as unified as they had in ’67.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2021 Mix Featuring Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs

Jim Goodwin’s This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song Mix Features Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and Some Great Bands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of. Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year’s indie rock Christmas mix, this year titled This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song. For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You will recognize a few of the artists (this year’s mix includes Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and YACHT), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix’s cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year’s cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 EP This Is Just a Modern Rock Song. Check out the 2021 mix below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

HARD FEELINGS

Twitter is the new back pages of the defunct Melody Maker and no-longer-in-print New Musical Express, where many a British group were formed through the musician-looking-for-other-musicians classifieds. Twitter is where Joe Goddard of Hot Chip found the golden-throated Amy Douglas, who is channeling the wonderful tones of Alison Moyet in the two’s debut album, the eponymously titled HARD FEELINGS.
THEATER & DANCE

