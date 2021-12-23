ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

A few thoughts … on the meaning of Christmas

Cover picture for the articleAs I’ve grown older, the glistening promise of the winter holiday has become a little tarnished. That’s not to say I haven’t had wonderful Christmases, because I have, but there have been some horrendous ones, as well. I think that’s true of many people. Presence of...

kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
woodbridgetownnews.com

The True Meaning of Christmas, Inspired by the Poinsettia

Although we have several plants that all represent Christmas, did you know that the Poinsettia plant represents the true spirit of Christmas? Long ago in a small town in Mexico, the townspeople were decorating the manger for Christmas Eve when they would celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus and offer gifts and prayers. A young girl in town needed a gift for him to represent her love for him, and her parents were too ill to help. Her family had no money to spare on a gift, and even though she tried several different ways to make baby Jesus a gift, she could not complete them. On the night of the celebration, she was crying and hiding, embarrassed she had nothing to offer. She felt as though she let Jesus down, at this moment an Angel approached her. The Angel told the young girl to look around in the local fields for a gift. She scanned the fields and jumped up to pick large green weeds, she brought them to church to lay across the altar. Suddenly, bright red flowers shaped like stars bloomed from these weeds. What the young girl thought was a meaningless gift was a beautiful, colorful, celebration of Jesus’s Birthday and therefore the Holiday Season. The star shape of the flower is even said to represent the star of Bethlehem, which is the star that led the Three Wise Men to Jesus’ birth.
GARDENING
Kansas Reflector

My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now

This Christmas Day, let’s all give ourselves the gift of presence. No, that’s not a misspelling of “presents.” I mean presence, our existence in this moment. Ourselves being ourselves, ignoring technological bubbles and alternate realities. On this one day of the year, let’s commit to being right here, right now, no matter what. Perhaps this […] The post My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FESTIVAL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET
Sandpoint Reader

Christmas socks: A Sandpoint story of holiday kindness

Last year, as I was painting the winter windows in downtown Sandpoint, I had an experience that — at the end of a chaotic year — reaffirmed my faith in the goodness of the human heart. I was on my ladder painting near the front door of Finan...
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
scarsdalelibrary.org

A Few of Our Favorite Christmas Books for Kids

Every year more and more Christmas books are published. With so many to choose from and such a short holiday season, it can be hard to know what's worth the time! We've selected just a few of our favorite Christmas books for kids. No matter what books you choose though, reading together is one of the best ways to get in the holiday spirit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sandpoint Reader

Holiday cheer(s)

Among the oldest communal celebrations occur during the winter months, when people are huddled together inside for warmth. The crops have all been harvested and put away, the wood has been split and stacked, and there’s hardly enough daylight to do anything productive outside anyway. So it’s no surprise...
SANDPOINT, ID
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

