A new kind of bakeware

By John Unrein
bakemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Made In began speaking with Chef Nancy Silverton about baking dishes, as well as knives, it was clear that she loved kitchen tools. The noted James Beard Award winner and baker extraordinaire shared amazing stories in great detail about all of the knives that she’s seen in her...

www.bakemag.com

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wgnradio.com

How to cook restaurant-quality prime rib at home

While turkey rules the Thanksgiving table, prime rib is the choice for many Americans at Christmas. Turning out a restaurant quality meal just got easier thanks to longtime Catch 35 chef Eddie Sweeney. He tells Steve Alexander in Part 1 what steps to take, from selecting the cut at the meat counter to roasting it to perfection in your home oven. And, in Part 2, how to prepare au jus and/or Demi-glace, and horseradish sauce.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

What Is Lard?

Lard is the melted fat of pigs, and it's a popular fat for cooking in baking. It's especially favored by bakers who love the flaky texture it imparts to pastries and other baked goods. Fast Facts. What Is Lard?. Lard is the melted fat of a pig, which is used...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bakemag.com

Adding health and taste to baked goods

According to Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow research, consumers consider fruit to be both healthy and tasty. But adding fruit fillings to baked goods can be challenging for bakers: large pieces can clog depositors, the wrong water activity can result in a soggy crust, and adding too much filling may change the functionality of a cake batter or icing. Puratos Classics, a new range of highly concentrated flavoring compounds, aims to resolve these challenges.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Christmas Fudge Recipe

What comes to mind when you hear fudge? Butterscotch? Chocolate? Eggnog? Red velvet? Susan Olayinka, food photographer and recipe developer at The Flexible Fridge, has a sweet and simple recipe for toffee-flavored Christmas fudge with sprinkles. Share this tantalizing delight with your family this season and they'll surely be begging for more. Given there's no baking required, Olayinka's method comes together in 30 minutes, with an extra few hours of wait time while the fudge sets. The result is perfect for a holiday spread, and you'll only need eight ingredients to whip up this sweet treat.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES

