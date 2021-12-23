ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lotus builds the final Elise, Exige and Evora

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLotus has closed one of the most important chapters of its history: It has ended production of the Elise after a 25-year run. It also built the final example of the Exige, which was closely related to the Elise, and of the Evora, which was bigger and more comfort-oriented....

#Lotus Cars#Vehicles#British#Dark Metallic Gray#Tesla#Volvo#Geely#Alpine
