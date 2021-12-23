ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Dean 'Larry' Cook

Cleveland Daily Banner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Dean “Larry” Cook, 77, of Louisville, Ky., transitioned peacefully from this life on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. A devoted husband and father, Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart, Lynda Cook, and his three children: Michael (Lori) Cook of Louisville, Ky., Stephen (Jamie) Cook of Littleton, Colo., and Nicole...

clevelandbanner.com

WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
kogt.com

Johnnie Dean

Johnnie, Mom, Granny and Mighty Woman of God is finally home. Her multi-jeweled crown in heaven was placed on her head on 12-9-2021 after she took her last breath here on earth. Her smile was immediate as she saw her Lord and her precious husband “Victor” whom she has been eagerly waiting to see.
OBITUARIES
Norwalk Reflector

Thomas Dean Robson

WAKEMAN — Thomas Dean Robson, 83, of Wakeman, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 9, 1938, on the family farm in Greenwich. He attended Ripley Elementary through eighth grade and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1956. Tom attained his bachelor's degree at Kent State University and his master's degree at East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.
WAKEMAN, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Allied News

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Sentencing for three white men convicted of killing a Black man running in their neighborhood has been set for Jan. 7.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSPA 7News

Monday high school basketball

Several area tournaments go underway Monday. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL A.C. Flora 51, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 49 Barnwell 67, Estill 58 Charlotte Christian, N.C. 66, Blythewood 62 D.W. Daniel 72, Washington, Ga. 56 Dixie 64, Emerald 38 Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 53, Porter-Gaud 29 Dorman 91, Abingdon, Va. 27 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57, Williston-Elko 51 Irmo 68, W.J. […]
WADE HAMPTON, SC
stgeorgeutah.com

Larry Dean Banks

Larry Dean Banks, age 76, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from complications due to Covid-19. He was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Caliente, NV, the eldest of nine children born to Mary Tait and Sidney Robert Banks. He grew up in Enterprise, UT, and often said he had the best childhood a guy could ask for. He was a lifelong, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a dedicated home teacher who served faithfully in his callings. He had a great love for and witness of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
ENTERPRISE, UT
Liberal First

LAWRENCE MAGRI

Lawrence “Larry” Magri, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his nursing home in Lubbock, Texas. He was born Jan. 21, 1934. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a communications officer. He graduated from Northrop University and continued his lifelong...
LIBERAL, KS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Niles Daily Star

Larry Dean Hollis, of Niles

Larry Dean Hollis, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home suddenly at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Larry was born on Aug. 22, 1957, to Billie and Jennie (Phillips) Hollis and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University before moving to the Niles area. He soon accepted a job at Blossomland Learning Center as a special education teacher. While there, he met fellow special education teacher Pamela Ho whom he would later wed on Nov. 26, 1988. Larry and Pam went on to have three children and a few bonus children. Larry loved to fish, taking an annual trip to Lake Ada in Minnesota every year for the fishing and relaxation. He also loved history, listening to classic rock, cars, watching MSU football, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Above all else, he loved his family and being together. He was a care taker of people, he become the mentor everyone needed. He loved his students and touched so many lives.
NILES, MI

