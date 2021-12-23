ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Desktop Metal you have until February 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-desktop-metal-inc-dm-shareholders-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301450004.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

