HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors To Lead Plaintiff Opportunity In Securities Fraud Class Action

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2021 - Nov. 15, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 22, 2022 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DM Contact An Attorney Now: DM@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Securities Class Action:The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 8, 2021, when Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTEC US LLC facility." The Company also stated that EnvisionTEC's founder and CEO ( Ali El Siblani) had resigned.

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, the Company announced that, as of Nov. 12, 2021, based on compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box, the Company would notify the FDA.

These events sent the price of Desktop Metal shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Desktop Metal lied about the benefits of the EnvisionTEC acquisition," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Desktop Metal and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers:Persons with non-public information regarding Desktop Metal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact: Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-alerts-desktop-metal-inc-dm-investors-to-lead-plaintiff-opportunity-in-securities-fraud-class-action-301450290.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

