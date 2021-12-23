ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flex Seal Partners With Department Of Defense's Operation Christmas Drop

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal ® Family of Products is spreading some global holiday cheer by combining forces with the United States Air Force for their annual Operation Christmas Drop. The Drop is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift operation, and this year marks their 70 th Anniversary. Based in Guam, it assists nearly 20,000 people across 55 separate islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. The Flex Seal team donated 400 rolls of Flex Tape ® and 400 one-pound tubs of Flex Paste ®.

"It is important to us as a company to give back during the holidays, and we're proud to support the Department of Defense and US Air Force's Operation Christmas Drop efforts to bring essential products to those who need it most," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesman for The Flex Seal Family of Products.

"Flex Seal was the number one requested product this year," said Matthew Carrowan, Operation Christmas Drop President. "The islanders use it to repair their canoes, roofs of homes, and community buildings. With this donation, they now have more than enough product for these types of quick emergency fixes throughout the year. It means a lot to have Flex Seal support us with this year's Drop. The islanders receiving bundles say it's like all the birthdays and holidays wrapped into one."

Carrowan initially reached out to the Flex Team for help ordering product to include in the boxes. The Flex Seal Family came through and surprised them by doubling the request. Their contribution filled a record number of 200 bundles.

The bundles were filled with essential items like non-perishable food, fishing nets, tarps, and now Flex Seal Products.

