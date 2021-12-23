ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

 4 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Robinhood investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/robinhood-markets-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On or about July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its IPO, offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $38 per share.

On October 26, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood released its third quarter financial results, revealing that its total net revenue had missed analyst estimates by nearly $73 million. The company also disclosed that transaction based revenue from cryptocurrency trading, which had earned $233 million in the second quarter before the IPO, had decreased to $51 million in the third quarter.

On this news, Robinhood's stock fell $4.14, or 10%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 8, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood revealed that it had suffered a "data security incident" on November 3, 2021, in which an unauthorized third party had gained access to email addresses for approximately five million users and full names of around two million users - nearly 40% of Robinhood's users.

On this news, Robinhood's stock declined $3.49, or 9%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $34.49 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than February 15, 2022to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

BUSINESS
