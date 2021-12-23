Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On or about July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its IPO, offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $38 per share.

On October 26, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood released its third quarter financial results, revealing that its total net revenue had missed analyst estimates by nearly $73 million. The company also disclosed that transaction based revenue from cryptocurrency trading, which had earned $233 million in the second quarter before the IPO, had decreased to $51 million in the third quarter.

On this news, Robinhood's stock fell $4.14, or 10%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 8, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood revealed that it had suffered a "data security incident" on November 3, 2021, in which an unauthorized third party had gained access to email addresses for approximately five million users and full names of around two million users - nearly 40% of Robinhood's users.

On this news, Robinhood's stock declined $3.49, or 9%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $34.49 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

