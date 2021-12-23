ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Cybint Brings Cyber Impact Bootcamp To Over A Dozen US Colleges And Universities To Build Back Better Education

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint, the software-as-a-service arm of ThriveDX (TDX), a global digital education giant formerly known as HackerU, announces a major expansion in the U.S. through a series of partnerships with more than a dozen colleges and universities secured throughout 2021. By bringing its cybersecurity bootcamp to learners of all backgrounds and education levels, it has made future-proof digital skills more accessible to the U.S. population amid a larger nation-wide legislative push for a more inclusive and tech-oriented education in the country. Rebranding the bootcamp to Impact in the wake of Cybint 's acquisition by ThriveDX in August 2021, the company showcases its commitment to making a difference for the modern workforce.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Joe Biden named cybersecurity a "core national security challenge", and his administration has since taken action to invest in training future cybersecurity professionals. The Build Back Better Act intends to bolster underserved communities by investing in community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and minority-serving institutions (MSIs). If passed, the act will build capacity, modernize research infrastructure, and provide financial aid to low-income students, including a $550 increase in the Pell Grant for more than 5 million students enrolled in public, private, and non-profit colleges. The Act also plans to invest $400 million in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), with $100 million devoted to enhancing cybersecurity awareness, training, and workforce development efforts. "My Administration is marshalling a whole-of-nation effort to confront cyber threats," President Biden said. As with most such efforts, it will take more than government involvement to achieve meaningful results.

By partnering with community colleges and universities, TDX, through Cybint, contributes further to cybersecurity workforce development, helping to bridge the lingering skills gap and talent shortage also in underrepresented communities. Its network of partners delivers an award-winning cybersecurity bootcamp online to learners of all levels, introducing them to the core concepts, tools, and skills required for protecting networks and devices. The intensive hands-on training, which taps into a rich interactive exercise library simulating real-life incident response scenarios, arms students with the skills they need to succeed for entry-level jobs in the field, and helps keep cyber jobs in the community.

In 2021, Cybint teamed up with multiple higher education partners across the U.S., including community colleges such as: Loras College, College of Eastern Idaho, Northeast Community College in Nebraska, Lincoln Land Community College, South Arkansas Community College, Manchester Community College, Ozarks Technical Community College, Central Texas College, and more.

"The Lincoln Land Community College 's (LLCC) core mission is to grant its community the knowledge and skills it needs to thrive," says Brenda Elliott, Director for Work-Based Learning at LLCC. "This makes Cybint 's excellent cybersecurity bootcamp a great addition to our programs, as the field is set to remain in high demand for years to come."

"Creating impact through cybersecurity education and digital transformation has been our vision since inception," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "The persistent talent gap in the sector renders IT security teams unable to face the threat with enough hands on deck. By partnering with us, excellent education institutions can help mend this gap, while also granting their learners a pathway into a high-paying and in-demand professional field."

About Cybint (Soon to be called ThriveDX SaaS)ThriveDX SaaS, formerly known as Cybint Solutions, is the software as a service arm of ThriveDX, the global education company committed to transforming lives through digital skills training and solutions. ThriveDX SaaS partners with organizations and educational institutions to offer a diverse set of learning and security solutions, including career-accelerated bootcamps and security training for enterprise. Our team is comprised of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.cybintsolutions.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybint-brings-cyber-impact-bootcamp-to-over-a-dozen-us-colleges-and-universities-to-build-back-better-education-301450418.html

SOURCE Cybint

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Pell Grant Increases Denied to Students at Career Colleges Under Build Back Better Bill

A recent increase in the Pell Grant awarded to low-income college students who need financial help paying for their tuition or other educational needs will not be going to the nearly one million students who choose career and proprietary schools. The post Pell Grant Increases Denied to Students at Career Colleges Under Build Back Better Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Elliott
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loras College#Black Colleges#Central College#Thrivedx#The Pell Grant#Cisa#My Administration
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy