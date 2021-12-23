ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ORVANA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF A €15 MILLION SYNDICATED LOAN IN SPAIN

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TSX:ORV

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp.(TSX: ORV) ("Orvana")is pleased to confirm its November 30 th 2021 press release, by announcing the closing of a €15 million syndicated loan (the " Syndicated Loan") with two Spain-based banks, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Spain, Orvana Minerals Iberia S.L.U. (" Iberia") and Orovalle Minerals S.L. (" Orovalle"). Orvana will use the proceeds to fund the development of the Taguas Project in Argentina and structural capital expenditures in Spain.

Orvana's Chief Executive Officer, Juan Gavidi, said: "The closing of the financing places us in a very strong position to materially advance the Taguas Project in Argentina and reinforce the growth strategy in Spain". He added "We continue building on our relationship with long term financial partners, allowing us to access to financing at a very attractive interest rate".

Key terms of the Syndicated Loan:

  • Principal: €15M;
  • Interest Rate: Euribor plus 2.5% per annum;
  • Structuring Fee: 1.5%
  • Term: 4-year;
  • Orvana's obligations are secured by the pledge of Orovalle and Iberia's shares;
  • Among other obligations, the ratio net finance debt to EBITDA calculated based on the aggregated financial information of Orovalle and Iberia, must be, throughout the life of the financing, less than 3.5.

ABOUT ORVANA- Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, currently in care and maintenance, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website ( www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, potentials, future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "are projected to" be taken or achieved) are not statements of historical fact, but are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, Orvana's ability to achieve improvement in free cash flow; the ability to maintain expected mining rates and expected throughput rates at El Valle Plant; the potential to extend the mine life of El Valle and Don Mario beyond their current life-of-mine estimates including specifically, but not limited to, in the case of Don Mario, the processing of the mineral stockpiles and the reprocessing of the tailings material; Orvana's ability to optimize its assets to deliver shareholder value; the Company's ability to optimize productivity at Don Mario and El Valle; estimates of future production, operating costs and capital expenditures; mineral resource and reserve estimates; statements and information regarding future feasibility studies and their results; future transactions; future metal prices; the ability to achieve additional growth and geographic diversification; the potential for discovery of additional mineral resources; future financial performance, including the ability to increase cash flow and profits; future financing requirements; and mine development plans.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which includes, without limitation, as particularly set out in the notes accompanying the Company's most recently filed financial statements. The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained or incorporated by reference in this information, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the various assumptions set forth herein and in Orvana's most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis of the Company's most recently completed fiscal year, and the latest filed Annual Information Form (the "Company Disclosures") or as otherwise expressly incorporated herein by reference as well as: there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at El Valle and Don Mario being consistent with the Company's current expectations; political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; certain price assumptions for gold, copper and silver; prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Orvana's current expectations; the availability of necessary funds to execute the Company's plan; there will be no material change to the results of the preliminary economic assessment, including but not limited to the mineral resource estimation, conceptual mine plan and operations, internal rate of return, sensitivities, taxes, net present value, potential recoveries, design parameters, operating costs, capital costs, production data and economic potential; the timing and costs for production decisions; permitting timelines and requirements are achieved in a timely manner; exploration and planned exploration programs are sufficiently funded and executed in a timely manner;  timing for completion of a feasibility study; timing for first gold production; processing the stockpile at El Valle in connection with the metal production catch-up program; identifying additional resources beyond the replenishment of annual depletion rates at El Valle for the extension of mine life; issuing an expanded resource PEA for Taguas in a timely manner; completion of the infill drilling program at Taguas; making a decision on the oxides stockpile at Don Mario in a timely manner; and the Company's general objectives and strategies.

A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations, including: our ability to continue operations; our ability to manage challenges presented by COVID-19; the accounting treatment of COVID-19 related matters; Orvana's ability to prevent and/or mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases at or near our mines; our ability to support the sustainability of our business including through the development of crisis management plans, increasing stock levels for key supplies, monitoring of guidance from the medical community, and engagement with local communities and authorities; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; the need to recalculate estimates of resources based on actual production experience; the failure to achieve production estimates; variations in the grade of ore mined; variations in the cost of operations; the availability of qualified personnel; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary regulatory approvals and licenses; the Company's ability to use cyanide in its mining operations; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development, including the Company's ability to continue to operate the El Valle and/or ability to resume long-term operations at the Carlés Mine; the Company's ability to successfully implement a sulphidization circuit and ancillary facilities to process the current oxides stockpiles at Don Mario; the Company's ability to successfully carry out development plans at Taguas; sufficient funding to carry out development plans at Taguas and to process the oxides stockpiles at Don Mario; the Company's ability to acquire and develop mineral properties and to successfully integrate such acquisitions; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy; the Company's ability to obtain financing when required on terms that are acceptable to the Company; challenges to the Company's interests in its property and mineral rights; current, pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments or changes in political, social or economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; general economic conditions worldwide; current and future environmental matters; and the risks identified in the Company's disclosures. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Disclosures for a description of additional risk factors.

Any forward-looking statements made herein with respect to the anticipated development and exploration of the Company's mineral projects are intended to provide an overview of management's expectations with respect to certain future activities of the Company and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this information are intended to provide an overview of management's expectations with respect to certain future operating activities of the Company and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orvana-announces-the-closing-of-a-15-million-syndicated-loan-in-spain-301450426.html

SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Concentrix Closes Acquisition Of PK

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway. This transaction marks Concentrix' first acquisition since becoming a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NexGel, Inc. Announces Closing Of $14.2 Million Initial Public Offering

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGel, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 387,750 warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alpha Cognition Announces Director Change And Stock Option Grant

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the resignation of Dr. Fred Sancilio from his role as Director and President of the Company. Dr. Sancilio will continue to work with Alpha Cognition as a consultant focusing on ALPHA-1062's bioequivalence program.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan#Orvana Minerals Corp#Orovalle Minerals S L#The Taguas Project#Ebitda#Orvana Orvana
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing On Or About December 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGVCU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,300,000 units completed on November 16, 2021 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 30, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LGVCU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WTMAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "WTMA" and "WTMAR," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR's stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMPO" for its Class A common stock and "CMPOW" for its publicly traded warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A YEAR END LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM THE CEO OF HCMC

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. ("HCMC" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HCMC) today released a year-end letter from Jeffrey Holman, its CEO, to the Company's shareholders. The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.HealthierCMC.com. December 27,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC On Its Sale To Sentinel Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG), a portfolio company of Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Sentinel Capital Partners (Sentinel). TTG is a leading national provider of end-to-end nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Michael Mahoney, Katie Bowden and Gabby Struckell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Burning Rock Announces Results Of 2021 Annual General Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that all shareholder resolutions proposed at the Company's 2021 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the shareholders passed the following resolutions approving:
ECONOMY
mining.com

Canada Nickel arranges $10 million loan with Auramet

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) has arranged a $10 million secured loan facility with Auramet, one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world, to help fund its project development activities. The company is anchored by its 100% owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide property in the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Histogen Announces Closing Of $3.5 Million Private Placement

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (HSTO) , a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement for the issuance and sale of 8,235,297 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock and are exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Closing Of The Landmark Portfolio Acquisition With A Total Investment Of $750 Million

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - Get Physicians Realty Trust Report (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, announced today that it closed the previously announced pending purchase of medical office facilities from Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC ("Landmark"). The transaction included 14 Class-A medical office buildings located in eight states, comprising 1,434,672 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $750.0 million and an expected first-year unlevered cash yield of 4.9%.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Mogo Announces Closing Of US$27.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) - Get Mogo Inc Report (TSX:MOGO) (" Mogo" or the " Company"), a financial technology, digital payments and crypto company, announced today that it has closed its previously announced sale to certain institutional investors of an aggregate of 6,111,112 common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,055,556 common shares (each whole warrant, a " Warrant" and each common share and one-half of one Warrant, a " Unit"), at a purchase price of US$4.50 per Unit, in a registered direct offering (the " Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately US$27.5 million, and after deducting placement agent's fees and expenses of the Offering, the net proceeds from the Offering will be approximately US$25.3 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Keweenaw Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Timber Assets, Changes To Board Of Directors And Officers

IRONWOOD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its timber assets. Payment of the first special distribution of $92.00 per share is scheduled to be made on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021. As of the date of this press release, the majority of shares outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Company's nominee) as the official holder of record. The record date of December 27, 2021, for the distribution is only applicable to shareholders of record such as Cede & Co. and other registered shareholders who hold their shares directly with our transfer agent. The Company's understanding is that the ex-dividend date, of January 3, 2022, which has been established by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), actually determines which beneficial or "street name" holders will be eligible to receive this distribution. Investors who are beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions about the ex-date for this distribution. Please refer to https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList for any updates concerning the distribution date and ex-dividend date.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UFP Industries Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, Expanding Its Fence And Railing Offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") (IVR) - Get Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 10, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, And TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Bluerock Residential...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy