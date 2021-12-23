ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGR INDUSTRIAL SURPLUS ACQUIRES GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED CNC DISPOSITION LEADER, TRAMAR INDUSTRIES

By PR Newswire
EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGR Industrial Surplus acquired Tramar Industries, the CNC machinery marketplace known for buying and selling top-quality CNC equipment around the world for over 25 years. This merger will expand options available to customers looking to buy or sell their industrial equipment.

HGR is known for their tagline, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 150,000 items purchased every year from companies worldwide, HGR is the leader buying and selling used industrial surplus equipment.

Since 1994, Tramar Industries has continuously improved CNC product channels and services for customers internationally. Today, along with HGR's vast inventory selection and decades of experience, the combined companies will merge to expand offerings to customers and become a one-stop marketplace.

Greg Owens, CEO of HGR Industrial Surplus, says, "A wider selection of equipment across multiple categories, including top-quality CNC machinery, allows HGR and Tramar customers to have confidence in automating their facilities with experts in the industry."

The acquisition will merge HGR and Tramar's complimentary marketplaces and provide additional warehouse locations and space throughout North America to buy or consign industrial equipment from customers. HGR and Tramar acquire equipment from one item to an entire plant through buying equipment directly from companies or through facility decommissioning services provided by NRTC Automation, a sister company to HGR Industrial.

Customers looking to sell their equipment will have another platform to recoup the value of their equipment. "Tramar supports companies around the globe through buying used CNC machinery and industrial equipment," says Mauro Damino, Senior Vice President, Tramar Industries. "Now, with HGR's extensive network of buyers looking to purchase industrial equipment, Tramar will be able to expand this effort to an even greater audience."

Combined, HGR and Tramar offer services across North America with locations in Ontario, Canada to Monterrey, Mexico as a one-source-solution provider across all equipment types, including MRO and CNC.

Interested parties can visit HGR's website or call (216) 486-4567 to learn more about HGR's services. For more information on Tramar, visit Tramar's website.

About HGR Industrial SurplusHGR Industrial Surplus lives up to the motto, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 20 years of experience, HGR serves domestic and international customers by buying and selling thousands of used surplus items.

Additionally, HGR offers decommissioning services and asset appraisal services to help manufacturers relieve the effort of selling their industrial surplus.

Visit hgrinc.com for more information.

About Tramar IndustriesTramar Industries earned an international reputation for fair prices and top-quality CNC machinery, including lathes, machining centers, boring mills, and more. Tramar buys and sells equipment domestically and globally, making it easy for our customers to not only find the right machinery and parts for their facility, but to also sell high quality used equipment to a reputable company.

To learn more, visit tramarindustries.com.

HGR Industrial Surplus (216) 486-4567 press@hgrinc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgr-industrial-surplus-acquires-globally-recognized-cnc-disposition-leader-tramar-industries-301450159.html

SOURCE HGR Industrial Surplus

