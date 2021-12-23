ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

PlayOne NFT Player™ Launches To Bring Web3 To The Entertainment Industry

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOZAL, Inc., have unveiled their flagship project - the PlayOne NFT Player™ and their genesis OG NFT collection aimed at building a Web3 ecosystem for artists, creators, musicians, collectors and fans to co-exist and discover unique NFT drops. Check out playonenft.com

PlayOne™ enables artists to earn a majority of the revenue from their content as NFTs.

"Web3 is all about a community driven way of doing things - it's up to us to help artists, musicians, creators and entertainers make this transition into Web3 effectively. Our goal is to bring back the power to creators and their supporters, while also teaching them and helping them build their own NFT fueled communities within the PlayOne™ ecosystem," says Volen Tsolov, COO of GLOZAL.

The PlayOne NFT Player™ will be available as a free download app - first to the OG NFT collection holders, and then to the public - enabling artists and fans alike to enjoy and share their NFT collections on the go.

PlayOne™ enables artists to earn a majority of the revenue from their content as NFTs. In addition to the traditional initial NFT sale and re-sale royalty model, PlayOne artists will have multiple revenue streams, as will fans and collectors, derived from the gamification and tokenomics built into the PlayOne platform.

"Our PlayOne NFT Player™ and NFT platform will be running on the Polygon network, reducing transactional fees and leveraging Polygon's scalability, security features, and eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake minting process," says Tarek Kirschen, CEO & Founder, GLOZAL.

By owning one of the genesis PlayOne OG NFTs, available 1/22/2022, artists and fans alike can become the early community members of PlayOne, who will have the long-lasting rights and privileges within the larger PlayOne ecosystem, and eventually leading to the formation of a DAO for the PlayOne community.

You can find all of the details and the entire PlayOne storyline and roadmap at: playonenft.com

About GLOZAL — Founded in 2021, GLOZAL Inc. is a Miami based music technology company developing the PlayOne NFT Player™ and PlayOne NFT platform. Learn more at: playonenft.com; www.Glozal.com or how to invest here https://invest.glozal.com/signin.

GLOZAL MEDIA CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playone-nft-player-launches-to-bring-web3-to-the-entertainment-industry-301450414.html

SOURCE GLOZAL, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
themusicnetwork.com

Lucky Ent. launches NFT agency

Multi-faceted music company Lucky Ent. is adding another division before Christmas – an NFT company which it is calling Lucky NFT. It’s a specialist agency focused on building and delivering sustainable NFT projects that build brands and forge stronger connections with their communities. “We will be offering our...
CELEBRITIES
martechseries.com

Remark Holdings Partners with isMedia to Launch NFT Platform

Remark Holdings, Inc. , a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced a deal to partner with isMedia to launch a non-fungible token (“NFT”) platform, with an initial drop anchored by the intellectual property collection of its Bikini.com subsidiary.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AppSwarm Launches NFTMadness.io, Its New NFT Marketplace

AppSwarm, Corp., a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of ‘NFT Madness’, its first marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products. AppSwarm is excited to announce the launch of ‘NFT Madness’, its initial marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
coinspeaker.com

The Crypto Car Society to Launch an Innovative NFT Collection

In recent weeks and months, the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces have unquestionably received an explosion of interest. This has led to an almost overwhelming amount of new potential assets for investors and enthusiasts alike to sift through, leading many to wonder: What will cut through the noise?. Enter...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Industry#Entertainers#Playone Nft#Glozal Inc#Playonenft Com#Web3#Og#Polygon#Ceo Founder
lmcexperience.com

LMC alumni finds success in the entertainment industry

Editor’s note: “Where are they now?” is a continuing series in which Experience reporters connect with former students to find out what they are doing now and how their educational journey at LMC impacted their success. Former Los Medanos College student Sara Casey was always a writer...
EDUCATION
u.today

Shihtzu Launches, Aims To Reshape The Entertainment Industry Through Its Metaverse Gaming Platform

Shihtzu team is pleased to launch its launch with sights on revolutionizing the Entertainment Industry through its Metaverse Gaming Platform. Shihtzu team wants users to imagine a world where digital items are more expensive than the real-world valuables. And making users engage more towards virtual tool in a video game instead of real-life dealership products.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

'The Next Billie Eilish Will Emerge on Web3': NFT Startup Sound Offers Musicians a New Model

Sound lets musicians sell NFTs tied to their songs. The NFTs let fans leave comments on a new song. A growing number of up-and-coming musicians are being discovered on TikTok and SoundCloud—platforms that can help them go viral, but that offer little in the way of money to support their career. That's why a startup called Sound believes it can offer a superior way to promote and reward musicians using NFTs. On Wednesday, Sound announced it has raised $5 million from Andreessen Horowitz and other firms, angel investors, and entertainers including Holly Herndon, Trevor McFedries, Cooper Turley, DJ Drama, and the rapper 21 Savage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

The global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries. Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organizations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
investing.com

Exodus Announces NFT Marketplace Launch

The foremost cryptocurrency platform, Exodus, has made public plans to launch an NFT marketplace. The plan is said to include an NFT gallery feature and the integration of Solana NFTs into their mobile application. Where this launch goes as planned, it will be the first native Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace in a mobile wallet.
TECHNOLOGY
coinspeaker.com

NFT Industry Trends to Watch Out For in 2022

Blockchain can transform any game into a play-to-earn (P2E) venture. Therefore, NFTs will be an integral part of this process, as every piece of an in-game asset can be tokenized as such, whether it is 2D or 3D. Closely tied to decentralized finance protocols and blockchains, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fisker Launches NFT Series, OCEAN Concept Collection

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has announced a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Fisker by Hand: OCEAN Concept Collection. Fisker will launch exclusive digital art NFTs of original pen-on-paper sketches from the hand of Founder and Chief Designer Henrik Fisker. Fisker plans to donate 50% of primary sales to nonprofit organizations...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

myMessage Raises $2.1 Million to Launch SocialFi Protocol for Web3

MyMessage, a SocialFi protocol with a focus on data and censorship-resistant social media solutions for Web3, has announced the successful completion of a $2.1 million raise from leading blockchain investors including Basics Capital, D21 Ventures, Gains Associates, x21 Digital, Magnus Capital, AU21 Capital, Exnetwork Capital, Oddiyana Ventures, Onebit Ventures, ZBS Capital, Dreamboat Capital, and more.
INTERNET
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Announces NFT Launch Schedule For OneWorld ALIENS Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, through their newly formed subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., is pleased to announce the upcoming NFT collection titled "OneWorld ALIENS Club" scheduled for launch on Friday, January 7th, 2022.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Web3 Wallet Provider MetaMask Teases Redesign and In-app Extension for NFT Support

MetaMask foreshadowed NFT integration to its browser extension in the near future as it tries to rise ahead of its competition. Software crypto wallet MetaMask has disclosed plans to soon add a non-fungible token (NFT) section to its browser extension. MetaMask, a leading non-custodial wallet application with millions of active users, said its development team is almost done with this feature. Regarding the development, the Web3 wallet provider released a statement on Twitter which read:
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Decentralized Mateverse Social Startup BOOM Fund $1 Million To Support Creators Whilst The Launch IOS And Android App

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOM , a decentralized crypto native community platform focused on NFT+Social announced the launch of IOS and Android App o n Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2021. Registered in Miami , Florida, the company was founded by a group of cyberpunk enthusiasts spreading across US, France, Sweden, UK, Germany and Malaysia. The founding members of BOOM have different backgrounds but came together voluntarily out of common interests and vision.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How Netflix is changing the global entertainment industry

Netflix is writing the playbook for global entertainment. The streaming company reshaped the market for content and transformed its business in the process. It's exploring areas including video games for its next frontier. See more stories on Insider's business page. Since Netflix began its worldwide expansion in 2016, the streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Zoom Buys a Company to Grow Its Events Business, Services

Zoom Video Communications (ZOOM) has acquired assets from the event production startup Liminal that will enable it to create higher-quality productions than the average Zoom meeting, according to CNet. During the pandemic, Liminal focused on bridging the gap between Zoom meetings and in-person events such as academic lectures and theater...
ECONOMY
investing.com

MicroPets Announces 2D NFT Launch

MicroPets has announced that their 2D NFT has been validated on B.S.C. MicroPets has amassed over 60,000 holders in less than two months and a market capitalization of more than $200 million. MicroPets has converted the trendiest memes in the cryptocurrency sector, from Doge to Floki, into lovable 3D NFT's....
PETS
ceoworld.biz

Blackhole in NFT industry

Are venture capitalists losing out in the “banana business” competition in the current Wild West landscape?. Recently, Facebook rebranded to Meta Platform. Only a couple of days after that, Sandbox Game, a metaverse company, announced that they had raised $93M from Softbank VC Fund. Whether you are familiar with Sandbox or not, the news is in the mainstream media. In contrast, has anyone heard of PixelVault’s PlanetDAO or Founders’ Key by Tom Bilyeu? They both have raised so far about $50-$65M based on an average of $4500/eth through the sale of NFTs in Q3 (which we will explain in more detail later). In the case of PixelVault, the NFTs sale is ongoing, although they were looking to raise over $265M, the team is semi if not completely anonymous. There is no business plan for evaluation. Nonetheless, it is a very impressive amount raised by an unknown team, even more sizable than what they could have raised via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) back in 2017, although that crashed due to regulatory scrutiny.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy