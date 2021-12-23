ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Reata investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 6, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing documents in advance of an Advisory Committee meeting for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, stating that throughout the clinical development, the agency had repeatedly questioned the validity of Reata's study design because bardoxolone's pharmacodynamic effect on kidney function would make the results difficult to assess the effectiveness of the drug. Though the FDA agreed that Reata's Phase 3 study met its endpoints, "the FDA review team d[id] not believe the submitted data demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with AS and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $29.77, or 38%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on December 8, 2021, the FDA's Advisory Committee unanimously decided that bardoxolone was not effective based on the submitted data.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $25.31, or 46%, to close at $29.11 per share on December 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Reata securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 18, 2022to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005090/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 27, 2021 - TMC

NEW YORK,, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or the "Company") (TMC) between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A YEAR END LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM THE CEO OF HCMC

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. ("HCMC" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HCMC) today released a year-end letter from Jeffrey Holman, its CEO, to the Company's shareholders. The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.HealthierCMC.com. December 27,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - FFIE; FFIEW; PSAC; PSACW

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE; FFIEW) securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-09914 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 23, 2021, the Faraday Future class action lawsuit charges Faraday Future and certain of Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.'s ("PSAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Sientra To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Sientra, Inc. Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG, INC. (NYSE: CHGG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired common stock of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NexGel, Inc. Announces Closing Of $14.2 Million Initial Public Offering

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGel, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 387,750 warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,750 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 3,400 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reta#Llp#Class Action Lawsuit#Reata Pharmaceuticals#Fda#Advisory Committee#Nda
TheStreet

Alpha Cognition Announces Director Change And Stock Option Grant

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the resignation of Dr. Fred Sancilio from his role as Director and President of the Company. Dr. Sancilio will continue to work with Alpha Cognition as a consultant focusing on ALPHA-1062's bioequivalence program.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, And TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Bluerock Residential...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR's stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMPO" for its Class A common stock and "CMPOW" for its publicly traded warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing December 27, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: NPABU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,000,000 units (which includes 2,500,000 units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option), completed on November 9, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "NPABU," and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "NPAB" and "NPABW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FARADAY FUTURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. ("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (FFIE) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Trean Insurance Group Launches New E&S Carrier, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company, a leading writer of program business, formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier. The new entity joins Benchmark Insurance Company, a Kansas domiciled carrier, American Liberty Insurance Company, a Utah domiciled carrier, and 7710 Insurance Company, a South Carolina based carrier, as members of the Trean Insurance Group. Now that it has secured approval in its domicile state of Arkansas, Benchmark's new E&S subsidiary is working to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals necessary to conduct business throughout the United States. With admitted and non-admitted carriers, Trean Insurance Group companies have the capability to offer a full range of risk solutions to our Program Partners and General Agents. About Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) - Get Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Report provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 8, 2022 - RAAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cloopen Group Holding Limited("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering;and/or (b) between February 9, 2021and May 10, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
LAW
TheStreet

ON24, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP - HMLP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until December 27, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy