ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Regiment Announces The Close Of Two Transformational Acquisitions And Expansion Of Service Offering

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regiment, LLC ("Regiment"), a growth-oriented pressure pumping company based in Midland, TX, is pleased to announce the recent close of two transformational acquisitions. In late September, Regiment acquired a fleet of pumps and high specification frac stack equipment from a private pressure pumper. In a separate transaction in November, Regiment acquired additional pressure pumping equipment from a leading Permian Basin operator. Together, the two acquisitions increased Regiment's total asset base to over 75,000 HHP and expanded the company's service offering to include pump rental and frac stack services.

Regiment's Co-Founder and CFO Marcus Minton said "We're excited to grow our existing pressure pumping services, as well as launch our new pressure pumping rental and frac stack service lines. The addition of Tier IV equipment and the optionality of dual fuel consumption will help Regiment lower its emissions as customers seek to reduce their carbon footprint. We have grown our equipment base substantially in 2021, with plans for continued expansion in 2022."

Regiment is a portfolio company of Energy Founders Fund, LP. "We continue to see expansion opportunities in the Permian Basin and are thrilled to support Regiment's continued growth" added John Donovan, Energy Founders Fund's Managing Partner. "Regiment's growing asset based and expanded service lines will enable the team to meet rebounding demand from current customers, as well as expand to meet new customer needs"

About RegimentFounded in 2017, Regiment is an energy services provider focused on oil & gas development services in the energy industry. The Company operates large-scale pressure pumps, primarily for pressure support in pump down operations and toe preps, as well as hydrostatic testing and drill-outs. Regiment recently expanded its service offering to include pressure pumping equipment rental and frac stack services.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regiment-announces-the-close-of-two-transformational-acquisitions-and-expansion-of-service-offering-301449698.html

SOURCE Regiment, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Concentrix Closes Acquisition Of PK

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway. This transaction marks Concentrix' first acquisition since becoming a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC On Its Sale To Sentinel Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG), a portfolio company of Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Sentinel Capital Partners (Sentinel). TTG is a leading national provider of end-to-end nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Michael Mahoney, Katie Bowden and Gabby Struckell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR's stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMPO" for its Class A common stock and "CMPOW" for its publicly traded warrants.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (the " Company") announced that commencing December 30, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (including units sold to the underwriters pursuant to their exercise of the over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HTAQ" and "HTAQ.WS" respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTAQ.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Middleby Completes Kamado Joe And Masterbuilt Acquisition, Announces Addition Of Char-Griller

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - Get Middleby Corporation Report has finalized the previously announced acquisition of Masterbuilt Holdings, LLC and their residential outdoor brands Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt. Middleby also has completed the acquisition of Char-Griller, a leader in residential outdoor charcoal and gas cooking products based in Atlanta. Char-Griller has revenues of approximately $150 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UFP Industries Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, Expanding Its Fence And Railing Offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc#Regiment S Co Founder#Cfo#Tier Iv#Energy Founders Fund#Managing Partner#Company
TheStreet

VIA Optronics AG To Virtually Present At The 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Dr. Markus Peters, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conferenceon Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. Central European Time / 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Frontier Communications To Present At Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier's Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Trean Insurance Group Launches New E&S Carrier, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company, a leading writer of program business, formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier. The new entity joins Benchmark Insurance Company, a Kansas domiciled carrier, American Liberty Insurance Company, a Utah domiciled carrier, and 7710 Insurance Company, a South Carolina based carrier, as members of the Trean Insurance Group. Now that it has secured approval in its domicile state of Arkansas, Benchmark's new E&S subsidiary is working to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals necessary to conduct business throughout the United States. With admitted and non-admitted carriers, Trean Insurance Group companies have the capability to offer a full range of risk solutions to our Program Partners and General Agents. About Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) - Get Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Report provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REPEAT/Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders To Vote In Favor Of Business Combination With Heliogen, Inc. At Next Week's Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) - Get Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A Report ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen"), an AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology company focused on decarbonizing industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sientra To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Sientra, Inc. Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Limoneira To Present At The 24th Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 10-12, 2022, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
SANTA PAULA, CA
TheStreet

Keweenaw Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Timber Assets, Changes To Board Of Directors And Officers

IRONWOOD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its timber assets. Payment of the first special distribution of $92.00 per share is scheduled to be made on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021. As of the date of this press release, the majority of shares outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Company's nominee) as the official holder of record. The record date of December 27, 2021, for the distribution is only applicable to shareholders of record such as Cede & Co. and other registered shareholders who hold their shares directly with our transfer agent. The Company's understanding is that the ex-dividend date, of January 3, 2022, which has been established by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), actually determines which beneficial or "street name" holders will be eligible to receive this distribution. Investors who are beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions about the ex-date for this distribution. Please refer to https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList for any updates concerning the distribution date and ex-dividend date.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ALERT: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - FFIE; FFIEW; PSAC; PSACW

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE; FFIEW) securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-09914 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 23, 2021, the Faraday Future class action lawsuit charges Faraday Future and certain of Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.'s ("PSAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARRIVAL SA. (NASDAQ: ARVL) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading In Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired common stock of Arrival SA. (the "Company" or "Arrival") (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Zoom Buys a Company to Grow Its Events Business, Services

Zoom Video Communications (ZOOM) has acquired assets from the event production startup Liminal that will enable it to create higher-quality productions than the average Zoom meeting, according to CNet. During the pandemic, Liminal focused on bridging the gap between Zoom meetings and in-person events such as academic lectures and theater...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy