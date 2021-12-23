Regiment Announces The Close Of Two Transformational Acquisitions And Expansion Of Service Offering

MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regiment, LLC ("Regiment"), a growth-oriented pressure pumping company based in Midland, TX, is pleased to announce the recent close of two transformational acquisitions. In late September, Regiment acquired a fleet of pumps and high specification frac stack equipment from a private pressure pumper. In a separate transaction in November, Regiment acquired additional pressure pumping equipment from a leading Permian Basin operator. Together, the two acquisitions increased Regiment's total asset base to over 75,000 HHP and expanded the company's service offering to include pump rental and frac stack services.

Regiment's Co-Founder and CFO Marcus Minton said "We're excited to grow our existing pressure pumping services, as well as launch our new pressure pumping rental and frac stack service lines. The addition of Tier IV equipment and the optionality of dual fuel consumption will help Regiment lower its emissions as customers seek to reduce their carbon footprint. We have grown our equipment base substantially in 2021, with plans for continued expansion in 2022."

Regiment is a portfolio company of Energy Founders Fund, LP. "We continue to see expansion opportunities in the Permian Basin and are thrilled to support Regiment's continued growth" added John Donovan, Energy Founders Fund's Managing Partner. "Regiment's growing asset based and expanded service lines will enable the team to meet rebounding demand from current customers, as well as expand to meet new customer needs"

About RegimentFounded in 2017, Regiment is an energy services provider focused on oil & gas development services in the energy industry. The Company operates large-scale pressure pumps, primarily for pressure support in pump down operations and toe preps, as well as hydrostatic testing and drill-outs. Regiment recently expanded its service offering to include pressure pumping equipment rental and frac stack services.

