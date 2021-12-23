ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneurship

Unparalleled Life Resources For Creatives

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FindCenter ( www.findcenter.com ), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom, announces the launch of a new section of its site specifically for those who identify as creatives ( www.findcenter.com/identity/creative ).

A site where creatives can find the highest-quality content, and communities of support and connection, for free.

"Our goal is to make the best content easily available, for free, to anyone who is facing challenging life situations," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. Caroline Pincus, FindCenter's Director of Content, adds, "Especially these days, it can be so lonely and isolating to work in a creative profession. According to wikipedia, that's anywhere from 10 to 20 million Americans. It's just a whole new ballgame. We wanted to build a site where creatives can find the highest-quality content, and communities of support and connection, for free, at any time of day or night. While many other reputable sites provide practical information and advice, FindCenter is unique in its offering of resources to address the emotional impacts and challengesof being a creative ."

On this new section of the site, visitors will find the very best podcasts, articles, videos, and more on subjects such as Productivity and Motivation, Time Management, Financial Instability, Inspiration and Creative Slumps, Lack of Recognition, Jealousy/Envy, Imposter Syndrome, Handling Criticism, Life-Altering Injury, Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment, Quitting Your Day Job, Collaborating with Other Creatives, and more.No more searching for hours and days and weeks to find what you need. We have done the work and organized the content to make it findable, scrollable, accessible, and easy to filter.

Other life-defining "identities" currently offered curated resources on FindCenter include athletes, mothers, living with cancer, and LGBTQIA. Forthcoming identity paths will include Entrepreneur, Person of Color, Living with a Disability, Activist, Caregiver, Veteran, Lonely, and many, many more.

About FindCenterFindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at https://www.findcenter.com .

MEDIA CONTACT | Caroline Pincus | Director of Content - FindCenter | cpincus@findcenter.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unparalleled-life-resources-for-creatives-301450085.html

SOURCE FindCenter, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
upenn.edu

Omnichannel, the metaverse, and creativity in marketing

Things are changing—fast. The retail sector continues to reflect these changes as it keeps up with consumer demand. Since the pandemic’s onset, retailers’ reactions to government regulations limiting capacity and consumer demands for equity and authenticity have been finessed into smarter, more flexible responses, says Barbara E. Kahn, Patty and Jay H. Baker Professor and professor of marketing at the Wharton School.
RETAIL
Design Taxi

Wellbeing Platform Dishes Out Thousands Of Free Help Resources For Creatives

Even if creatives had been accustomed to remote work and collaboration before, the strange ways in which the world has been unfurling over the last couple of years would have thrown their balance off. Motivation and inspiration might have plateaued during this time, which has been termed ‘The Great Resignation’ for a reason.
MENTAL HEALTH
martechseries.com

Monotype Fonts Adds New Partners, Features and Resources to Make Creatives’ Lives Easier

Monotype announced new features, customers, partners and milestones for its flagship Monotype Fonts solution. Over the past year, the platform has added fonts from more than 120 partners, new features that enhance discovery, and access to typographic assets, support and expertise for creative teams. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
SOFTWARE
nonprofitquarterly.org

Sensemaking and Creative Strategies

Support independent journalism and knowledge creation for civil society. Become a member of Nonprofit Quarterly. Members receive unlimited access to our archived and upcoming digital content. NPQ is the leading journal in the nonprofit sector written by social change experts. Gain access to our exclusive library of online courses led by thought leaders and educators providing contextualized information to help nonprofit practitioners make sense of changing conditions and improve infra-structure in their organizations.
JOURNALISM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Findcenter#Americans#Time Management
Creative Bloq

Creative Cloud Express review

The release of Adobe's Creative Cloud Express shouldn't come as a surprise. In a digital economy, where social media is increasingly called upon to market products and target niche audiences, there's a burgeoning demand for cheap and quick creative solutions, which can be implemented by anyone, from small business owners to content creators.
SOFTWARE
designboom.com

LOOP Creative Awards 2022

The First edition LOOP Creative Awards is launched in 2022. It is the inaugural edition of a promising award that will break the paradigm of Visualisation Awards: all the works will be judged by renowned professionals in the fields of architecture, design, visualisation and architecture photography. Following the great success...
DESIGN
Wwd.com

Human Resources

Natalie Levy Promoted to CEO of SPARC Lifestyle Group. She oversees Aéropostale, Nautica and Lucky Brand. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. French contemporary label Maje has appointed Charlotte Tasset Ferrec...
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

Why Failing Is Necessary for Creativity

Failing is a significant element of the creative process. What we learn from failing may be more important than what we learn from success. Failure is inevitable—as such, it can also be a learning opportunity. Atychiphobia is not a word that pops up in many conversations around the water...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
q957.com

The creative life: LEGO’s Julia Goldin on play at work

NEW YORK (Reuters) – If there is a singular skill that got us through the last couple of years in one piece, it is creativity. One organization far ahead of the curve on creative thinking is The LEGO Group. Its chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, spoke with Reuters about unlocking and developing this critical skill – not just at the C-Suite, but across entire organizations.
HOME & GARDEN
aithority.com

Introducing The Hunt: The First Consumer Marketplace That Combines AR, CV, And NFTs With Real-Life Products To Creatively Bridge The Gap Between Digital Assets And Physical Goods

Unlike competing platforms, The Hunt is the first to combine the multifunctional experience of having an NFT AR display with AR-capable merchandise using CV in an interactive marketplace. The Hunt, the first online consumer marketplace to use a combination of Augmented Reality (AR), Computer Vision (CV), and blockchain technology to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fast Company

What you can learn from unparalleled customer service

Let’s start by defining what I mean by “unparalleled:” In this sense, it means that you support your customers or partners in numerous ways. My company has many competitors that offer similar services, so in our case, we had to bring something to the market that no one else was. To do that, we built a customer service team to support our partners, which was unheard of in our sector.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Decentralized Mateverse Social Startup BOOM Fund $1 Million To Support Creators Whilst The Launch IOS And Android App

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOM , a decentralized crypto native community platform focused on NFT+Social announced the launch of IOS and Android App o n Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2021. Registered in Miami , Florida, the company was founded by a group of cyberpunk enthusiasts spreading across US, France, Sweden, UK, Germany and Malaysia. The founding members of BOOM have different backgrounds but came together voluntarily out of common interests and vision.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Announces NFT Launch Schedule For OneWorld ALIENS Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, through their newly formed subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., is pleased to announce the upcoming NFT collection titled "OneWorld ALIENS Club" scheduled for launch on Friday, January 7th, 2022.
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

The go-to laptop for savvy creatives

Calling all creatives, the new Vivobook Pro M7400 by ASUS, now available in the UAE, is a laptop developed with designers, photographers and content creators in mind. For ASUS fans, this model sits between the Zenbook Pro and the Vivobook Pro, targeting the needs of the growing regional community of lifestyle content creators and artists.
COMPUTERS
oc.edu

Creative Quarterly Win

Time and time again, our Eagles come out on top. So, it's no surprise when they place in international competitions. Even so, we're impressed every time. Most recently, our Art & Design students participated in Creative Quarterly, an international art and design competition attracting entries from prestigious schools around the world. Competing against artists from schools like Queens College and Savannah College of Art & Design, our Eagles presented art that blew the judges away.
EDMOND, OK
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy