Cortes Campers Received Initial Purchase Orders Of $1.15 Million From Its Florida And Oregon Distributors

 4 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a division of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it has received Purchase Orders of $1,155,000 from its new distributors in the states of Oregon and Florida. Cortes Campers manufactures a 100% molded fiberglass 17-ft RV travel trailer and sells it through its distributor network to the RV marketplace.

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group stated, "We are thrilled to announce we have received orders from Kamper Korner RV in Oregon and Gerzeny's R.V. World in Florida to purchase and sell the Cortes Campers product line through their RV Dealerships. Cortes Campers is dedicated to building the best RV product possible in the industry to meet the needs of consumers looking for a higher quality product."

"The Northwest and Southeast portions of the U.S. are experiencing high demands for recreational vehicles for RV living and travel. Cortes Campers is committed to producing an RV that provides luxury in a small footprint," said Mr. Corpora.

About US Lighting Group, Inc. US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has two divisions, "Cortes Campers", a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers with revolutionary designs for comfort, style, durability and longevity. Another division of the Company, "Fusion X Marine", is a boat manufacturer. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLCCortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release, including but not limited to reference to orders, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Barwicki516-662-9461 andrew@barwicki.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cortes-campers-received-initial-purchase-orders-of-1-15-million-from-its-florida-and-oregon-distributors-301450242.html

SOURCE US Lighting Group, Inc.

Comments / 0

