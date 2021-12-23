ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Redwire Corp. F/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (RDW)

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 15, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("Redwire" or the "Company") (RDW) - Get Redwire Corp Report securities between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Redwire investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/redwire-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 10, 2021, Redwire announced that it would postpone the release of its third quarter earnings results. The Company "was notified by an employee of potential accounting issues at a business subunit," and the Audit Committee was investigating the allegations.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell $1.92, or 16%, to close at $9.99 per share on November 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, "the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell $0.93, or 8.3%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $10.32 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Redwire securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 15, 2022to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005088/en/

Comments / 0

