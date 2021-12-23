ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ronn Torossian With Ten Ways To Engage Existing Clients

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."

Torossian has released a book excerpt on ten ways to engage existing clients and entice new business.

Ten Ways to Engage Existing Clients and Entice New Business:

  1. Look for unexpected ways to create buzz.
  2. Partner with content providers and social media platforms to share news, information, and insights.
  3. Do something fun and engaging to get positive attention.
  4. Appreciate your fans and best customers by celebrating what they love in your PR, content and marketing.
  5. Ask questions and ask for advice or creative help from followers, fans, and the general public to generate word of mouth and discussion.
  6. Don't limit PR efforts to those attached to narrow definitions of your brand.
  7. Feature community members on social media and in other forms of PR and advertising. People love reading about others who are "just like them" and also like it when a member of the brand community gets a shout out.
  8. Create emotional connections by sharing knowledge and stories that matter to your customers and potential community members.
  9. Get member-created content by hosting a contest or competition, but make sure it fits with your brand.
  10. Use great visuals. Connections are not always made with words and sound; images can be powerful, profound, and memorable.

Ronn Torossian is CEO of one of America's largest PR firms, 5WPR, and he is one of America's most prolific and well-respected public relations professionals.

About 5WPR5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact Ronn Torossian rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-torossian-with-ten-ways-to-engage-existing-clients-301450156.html

SOURCE Ronn Torossian, 5WPR

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ronn Torossian Media Training Tips

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of " For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations." Torossian has released...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheStreet

5W PR's Ronn Torossian With Brand Commentary On Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of " For Immediate Release : Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations." Torossian has...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

No Way to Connect with Hundreds of Clients? Try Podcasts.

Podcasts have become among the go-to medium for client engagement and brand building for an increasing number of registered investment advisor firms. Edelman Financial Engines, which has had radio in its DNA for decades, recently announced two new podcasts. "The Ric Edelman Show" radio program, hosted by founder Ric Edelman...
ECONOMY
Axios

Client Engagement Champion

Paradigm Personality Labs is built on decades of personality research and consulting experience. Our people-centered approach is holistic, grounded in science, and outcome-focused. Paradigm’s behavioral assessments provide powerful insights that people and organizations need to be their best in a rapidly evolving world. Our clients range from multinational corporations to educational institutions, non-profits, government agencies, consultants, and coaches. Paradigm is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and has a network that spans the globe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronn Torossian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Communications#Advertising#Public Relations#Pr#Beauty Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
CNBC

From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

It's been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and ether, the second-largest, hit all-time highs, while altcoins, like meme-inspired dogecoin, surged in popularity. Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Decentralized Mateverse Social Startup BOOM Fund $1 Million To Support Creators Whilst The Launch IOS And Android App

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOM , a decentralized crypto native community platform focused on NFT+Social announced the launch of IOS and Android App o n Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2021. Registered in Miami , Florida, the company was founded by a group of cyberpunk enthusiasts spreading across US, France, Sweden, UK, Germany and Malaysia. The founding members of BOOM have different backgrounds but came together voluntarily out of common interests and vision.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy