ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reliance Global Group Announces Pricing Of $20.0 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced a private placement of preferred stock, common stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $20.0 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or around December 27, 2021.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company sold 9,076 shares of the Company's newly designated Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 2,670,892 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,779,952 shares of common stock. The Series B Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible immediately into 2,219,084 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $4.09 per share, subject to customary adjustment. The Series B Convertible Preferred Stock receives dividends if and when dividends are paid on the common stock, and is, generally, non-voting. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $4.09 per share. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one share of common stock and two corresponding warrants was $4.09.  The purchase price for one share of Series B Preferred Stock (convertible into approximately 244.5 shares of common stock), and approximately 489 corresponding warrants, was $1,000 (equal to $4.09 per share of common stock into which it is convertible, and corresponding two warrants). 

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to fund the recently announced planned acquisition of Medigap, as well as to support expanded marketing activities around 5MinuteInsure.com, and for general working capital and administrative purposes.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is serving as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Additional details on the private placement will be available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares of common stock and warrants described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLCTel: +1 (212) 671-1020Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") (IVR) - Get Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 10, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Trean Insurance Group Launches New E&S Carrier, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company, a leading writer of program business, formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier. The new entity joins Benchmark Insurance Company, a Kansas domiciled carrier, American Liberty Insurance Company, a Utah domiciled carrier, and 7710 Insurance Company, a South Carolina based carrier, as members of the Trean Insurance Group. Now that it has secured approval in its domicile state of Arkansas, Benchmark's new E&S subsidiary is working to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals necessary to conduct business throughout the United States. With admitted and non-admitted carriers, Trean Insurance Group companies have the capability to offer a full range of risk solutions to our Program Partners and General Agents. About Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) - Get Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Report provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR's stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMPO" for its Class A common stock and "CMPOW" for its publicly traded warrants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Institutional Investors#Accredited Investors#Reliance Global Group#Reliw#Ai#Company#Medigap
TheStreet

Alpha Cognition Announces Director Change And Stock Option Grant

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the resignation of Dr. Fred Sancilio from his role as Director and President of the Company. Dr. Sancilio will continue to work with Alpha Cognition as a consultant focusing on ALPHA-1062's bioequivalence program.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - FFIE; FFIEW; PSAC; PSACW

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE; FFIEW) securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-09914 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 23, 2021, the Faraday Future class action lawsuit charges Faraday Future and certain of Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.'s ("PSAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing On Or About December 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGVCU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,300,000 units completed on November 16, 2021 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 30, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LGVCU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REPEAT/Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders To Vote In Favor Of Business Combination With Heliogen, Inc. At Next Week's Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) - Get Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A Report ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen"), an AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology company focused on decarbonizing industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,750 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 3,400 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Indicates Distribution Amount

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") confirmed capital gain and net investment income distributions in the aggregate amount of $2.9227 per share. The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains of $2.4447. The net investment income portion of the distributions is $0.4780 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 18, 2022 - PKKFF, TNT

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tenet Fintech Group Inc.("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) between September 2, 2021and October 13, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC On Its Sale To Sentinel Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG), a portfolio company of Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Sentinel Capital Partners (Sentinel). TTG is a leading national provider of end-to-end nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Michael Mahoney, Katie Bowden and Gabby Struckell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ball To Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings On January 27, 2022

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Ball Corporation Report will announce its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day ( 11 a.m. Eastern time), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Predictive Oncology Adjourns Annual Meeting Of Stockholders To December 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders was convened at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on December 23, 2021 and was immediately adjourned due to lack of the required quorum. A quorum was not achieved because there were fewer than a majority of outstanding shares entitled to vote, either present in person or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting was adjourned to 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3300 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021. During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

West To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - Get West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on January 10, 2022. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. EST.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

S&P Global, IHS Markit Sell Units to Meet Regulatory Rules for Merger

FactSet (FDS) - Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. Report, the financial information and analytics provider, agreed to acquire Cusip Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report for $1.93 billion cash. Cusip -- the Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures -- is a database of data...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy