PLTK Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Playtika Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) .

Class Period: January 15, 2021 - November 2, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Playtika investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pltk-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-playtika-holding-corp-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301450161.html

