ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

European Road Freight Transport Report 2021, Featuring Dachser, DB Schenker, DHL, LKW Walter And Rhenus

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses driver shortages and the measures that can be adopted to solve the crisis, recovery prospects for the industry as we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, and other factors affecting volumes, pricing and cost factors.

The report contains bespoke market sizing data, including 2020 growth rates, full year 2021 projections and a Covid Recovery Tracker Data, which analyses market growth projections through to 2025 compared to pre-Covid market sizes.

Finally the report contains in depth comparative logistics provider profiles and comprehensive assessment of the digital road freight landscape, including the 2021 market map, analysis of the variety of services offered by marketplaces and digital forwarders and how recent M&A activity could transform the market.

This report contains:

  • Post-Covid 2020-2025 forecasts, 2020 market size & growth rates, 2021 full year projections; split by country, domestic & international, and FTL/LTL
  • Market data analysis including volumes, pricing & cost factors
  • Extensive analysis of the digital road freight landscape, tracking the evolution of digital offers across the value chain
  • Analysis of the continued effects of Covid-19 disruption, driver shortages, environmental factors & infrastructure issues on the market
  • Comparative logistics provider profiles, including operational strategies, finances, sustainability practices, technologies used & their implementation

Key Findings:

  • The market will grow by 4.7% in 2021, but CRT21 data projects the market will be 1.5% smaller compared to 2019
  • The publisher's CRT25 data predicts the market will be 10.1% larger in 2025 compared to 2019
  • As shippers get a clearer picture of the working conditions offered by providers, those that do not invest in improving conditions could be left behind
  • The ability for commercial road freight to maintain a competitive advantage over inhouse operations is key to growth
  • Activity within the digital freight sector remains high, with interesting developments and consolidation at all fronts
  • Almost all profiled providers have a degree of environmental improvements planned, or already implemented

Key Questions:

  • How is the industry coping with continued economic and infrastructure pressure?
  • How fast is the market expected to grow throughout the rest of 2021 through to 2025?
  • What strategies must the industry adopt in order to solve the issue of driver shortages? What role do transport providers have?
  • Where do opportunities lie within the market? And how can these opportunities best be captured?
  • What strategies are leading road freight providers adopting, and how are they keeping pace with ever changing market dynamics?
  • What does the digital road freight landscape currently look like? And how will it evolve?
  • What level of service offering do digital forwarders and marketplaces currently provide?

Key Topics Covered:

Macro- Economics and the European Road Freight Market

European Driver Shortages

  • Data on Driver Shortages
  • The use of apprenticeships and training schemes to attract young people
  • Seasonal Hiring
  • Recruiting Ex-Army Personnel as Drivers
  • The use of technology
  • Institutions and governmental input
  • Reducing the minimum age of professional truck drivers
  • Attracting female truck drivers
  • Attracting foreign drivers
  • The use of financial incentives

Digital landscape in the European road freight market

  • Transport Execution
  • Digital Service Providers
  • Enabling Technologies
  • Evolution of Digital Business Models in the European Road Freight Market
  • Digital Forwarders in European Road Freight
  • Provider Profiles
  • Cargonexx
  • Chronotruck
  • Coyote Logistics
  • InstaFreight
  • Sixfold
  • Quicargo
  • sennder
  • Saloodo!

European Road Freight Market Sizing

  • European Road Freight Market
  • Domestic
  • International
  • European FTL & LTL
  • European Road Freight Market Size & Growth
  • TOP 20 European Road Freight Transport Providers
  • European Road Freight Market Trends

European Road Freight Providers - Comparative Profiles

  • Finances
  • Sustainability
  • SBTI & UN SDGS

European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

  • Dachser
  • DB Schenker
  • DHL
  • DSV A/S
  • FEDEX/TNT
  • GEFCO
  • GEODIS
  • Girteka Logistics
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • LKW Walter
  • Rhenus
  • XPO Logistics Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k3a2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-road-freight-transport-report-2021-featuring-dachser-db-schenker-dhl-lkw-walter-and-rhenus-301450357.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

UFP Industries Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, Expanding Its Fence And Railing Offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Logistics Insurance Market Value Research Report 2022 Industry Research Forecasts Predicted By || American International, Allianz, DB Schenker

Global Logistics Insurance market looks into a report for investigation of the Logistics Insurance marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Logistics Insurance market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Logistics Insurance industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Logistics Insurance market players.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Intelligent Transportation System Market Global Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - Siemens, Thales Group, Garmin And Denso

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent Transportation System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, System (Advanced Traffic Management Systems, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing Systems, and Others), Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ITS market is expected to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Transport#Dhl#Featuring Dachser#Lkw Walter#Researchandmarkets Com#Pre Covid#M A#Post Covid#Crt21 Data
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Domestic Freight Market Type Research Report 2022 Porter’s Five Forces analysis Explained || C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, FedEx

Global Domestic Freight market looks into a report for investigation of the Domestic Freight marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Domestic Freight market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Domestic Freight industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Domestic Freight market players.
MARKETS
TheStreet

DHL Trials World's First Long-haul Hydrogen Trucks, Reports It Matters To You

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It Matters To You, provider of cash for cars Melbourne wide, reveals what this means for the automotive industry. International courier DHL is rolling out a new program to pilot long-haul, hydrogen-powered trucks from Breda, in the Netherlands all the way to Brussels, Belgium, reports It Matters To You. Leaders in auto recycling and car removal Melbourne wide, It Matters To You explains why this is a significant advancement towards a greener future for the automotive industry.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Reverse Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | C.H. Robinson, UPS, FedEx, DB Schenker

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
roadsbridges.com

TRIP report looks at impact of highway bottlenecks on freight, supply chain

A new report from transportation research nonprofit TRIP says it will be critical that states make additional investments to improve the efficiency and condition of the nation’s freight network to minimize supply chain disruptions. The report—titled “The U.S. Freight Network’s Critical Role in the Supply Chain”—examines the latest information...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

US Healthcare Transportation Services Market 2021-2026 - Featuring Watts Healthcare, DHL Healthcare, ARAMARK And Piedmont

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Transportation Services Market Research Report by Type, End-user, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States Healthcare Transportation Services Market size was estimated at USD 15.72 billion...
MARKETS
theloadstar.com

DB Schenker appoints Hessel Verhage to lead new transformation department

DB Schenker is set to define its future growth strategy with the creation of a transformation department, which will be led by Hessel Verhage, who has been its CEO for the Americas for the past two and a half years. The move, exclusively reported by The Loadstar Premium, will no...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

China Ends Limit on Foreign Car Makers' Ownership Stakes

China said on Monday that it’s ending its limits on foreign automakers’ investments in the country as of Jan. 1. Currently, foreign automakers need to enter joint ventures with Chinese partners and face a 50% ownership limit in those agreements. China has been opening its auto industry to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

WuXi Biologics And ImmuneOncia Sign MOU For Development And Manufacturing Of Anti-PD-L1/CD47 Bispecific Antibody

SHANGHAI and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company in South Korea, today announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in the development and manufacturing of IOH-001, ImmuneOncia's therapeutic bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and CD47.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2027 | KONUX, Cargofy, FERO

The latest independent research document on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation market report advocates analysis of KONUX, Cargofy & FERO.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy