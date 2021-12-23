ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Insights On Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - 2022 - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 edition of the report provides a comparative SFAS framework analysis, developed originally by Wheelen & Hunger, on the Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers based on a holistic analysis of their strategic market positioning and degrees of responsiveness to the internal & external environments respectively amid a rapidly evolving industry, global macroeconomy and market landscape.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned against the prevailing market backdrop and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful strategic snapshot and a quantitative SFAS score for each OEM by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environments through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on their strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating, which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each industry OEMThe numeric SFAS scores and the corresponding analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis on industry players from a current as well as near term perspective with the framework analyzing the ability of each OEM to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneouslySFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it a much more effective tool for competitive assessment and comparative analysis of industry players Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes The report will be useful for:

  • Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning
  • Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness
  • Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores
  • Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs
  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments
  • Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Market & their overall Dynamics
  • Market Evolution Analysis with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

For Whom:

The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market. The report will be especially useful for

  • Key Decision-Makers
  • Program Managers and Sales & Marketing Managers
  • Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies
  • Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain
  • Existing & potential Investors
  • Industry & Company Analysts
  • M&A Advisory Firms
  • Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
  • PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
  • Researchers and all those associated with the industry

Key Topics Covered: Section - 1 Business Structure & Snapshot Section - 2 Financial Performance Snapshot Section - 3 Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Global Top 7 Trucking OEMs

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths
  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4 External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities
  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5 Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

  • Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
  • Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon
  • Top Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness
  • Key Existing & Emerging Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section - 6 Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores1. Daimler AG2. Volvo AB3. MAN SE (Part of VW's Traton) 4. Scania AB (Part of VW's Traton)5. PACCAR Inc.6. Navistar International Corporation (Part of VW's Traton)7. Iveco S.p.A. Section - 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

Section - 8 Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future Section - 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Section - 10 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Strategic Outlook through 2026

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
  • Demand Outlook for Medium & Heavy Trucks
  • Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities
  • Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka5cf8

