ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Helix To Advance And Scale Viral Early Warning Efforts With Financial Support From The Rockefeller Foundation

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI) announced today that it will provide funding to Helix, a leader in nationwide viral surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, to rapidly advance infrastructure, data systems and technology needed to further scale and connect genomic surveillance to a broader network for improved outcomes. This collaboration helps address the national need for faster, more comprehensive and consistent viral sequencing in the service of public health.

Rockefeller Foundation funding enables Helix to rapidly advance genomic surveillance efforts around viral threats.

"Omicron's rapid spread continues to highlight the need for durable pathogen surveillance capabilities that will allow local communities to prepare for and prevent pandemic outbreaks," said Dr. Rick Bright, senior vice president of Pandemic Prevention and Response at The Rockefeller Foundation and CEO of the Pandemic Prevention Institute. "Helix's ability to deploy, coordinate and deliver the latest laboratory and data capabilities for national viral surveillance illustrates the importance of public-private partnerships in pandemic prevention efforts now and in the future."

Viral surveillance through genetic epidemiology — a tool that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) to track the transmission and emergence patterns of viral variant types — has increasingly been deployed to track COVID-19. By using NGS for SARS-CoV-2 and future respiratory pathogens, public health leaders will be able to flag emerging outbreaks to inform public health guidance and tailor local policy to prevent regional outbreaks before they spread.

"We are excited to partner with the Pandemic Prevention Institute to develop sustainable data generation and exchange technologies for improved pathogen surveillance," said Dr. James Lu, CEO and co-founder of Helix. "These capabilities are indispensable today for COVID-19 and will similarly be essential for monitoring other respiratory pathogens like pandemic influenza. Accelerating new technologies will enable provider systems and public health to rethink how they care for their populations."

Since the winter of 2020, Helix, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been utilizing its next-generation sequencing capability to contribute to national surveillance efforts. Through its public viral surveillance dashboard and routine data sharing, Helix regularly provides reporting to state public health, health systems and other health care institutions. Helix has published over a dozen pre-print and peer-reviewed publications on viral sequences, several of which were among the first to accurately predict a variant's spread across the United States.

This collaboration will support the development of increased viral surveillance capabilities for respiratory illnesses, initially at five health systems, including several dedicated to supporting underserved communities across the United States. This is an important step in bringing laboratories and data capabilities together to advance the global goal of ending the current pandemic and preventing future ones.

About HelixHelix is the leading population genomics company operating at the intersection of clinical care, research, and genomics. Its end-to-end platform enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to advance genomic research and accelerate the integration of genomic data into clinical care. Helix, with the support of the NIH RADx-ATP program currently operates one of the largest and most capable labs performing high-throughput diagnostic PCR testing in the U.S. and provides nationwide viral surveillance to meet the needs of health systems, employers, governments and organizations across the country. Learn more at www.helix.com/.

About The Pandemic Prevention InstituteThe Pandemic Prevention Institute is mission-driven to contribute to the crucial work of building systems that detect, prevent and mitigate pandemic threats, leading to rapid, effective containment. The PPI is pursuing its mission through the integration of cutting-edge technology and analytic approaches that turn data into action that drives life-saving decisions; a federated network of data users and holders with global representation; and collaborative leadership at the global level. For information on partners, data solutions and more visit www.rockefellerfoundation.org/pandemicpreventioninstitute/ and follow us on Twitter @PPI_Insights.

About The Rockefeller FoundationThe Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation to enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We work to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to healthy and nutritious food. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @RockefellerFdn.

Contact Us Helix press@helix.com

The Rockefeller Foundation media@rockfound.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-to-advance-and-scale-viral-early-warning-efforts-with-financial-support-from-the-rockefeller-foundation-301450423.html

SOURCE Helix

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Deploying Advanced Decision Support for Better Sepsis Management

As the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States, sepsis is a significant concern for patients and providers alike. In a 2020 study, the World Health Organization found a 46% mortality rate for patients treated in the ICU for sepsis. Sepsis care is expensive, costing the US healthcare system an estimated $33 billion per year. Data shows a single admission for sepsis care can cost anywhere between $22,000 and $70,000, making it the most expensive infection for hospitals, and reimbursement rarely covers those costs.
HEALTH SERVICES
Times of San Diego

Sempra Foundation Donates $350,000 to Help Advance Energy Access in Tribal Communities

Sempra Foundation has donated more than $350,000 to GRID Alternatives with the intent to advance energy access in California tribal communities by developing, financing and implementing solar power projects, it was announced Monday. The foundation, founded by San Diego-based Sempra Energy, will support the installation of around 200 kilowatts of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AccountingWEB

Providing Financial Support to Underserved Groups

Low-income communities and communities of color often face barriers in accessing financial services and resources. Here's what accountans and finance professionals should know about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected these communities and the challenges these clients face when applying for financing and building credit in order to help them achieve financial goals.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Population Health#Charity#Omicron#Ngs
TheStreet

Verizon Foundation Donates $100,000 To Support Midwest Tornado Relief Efforts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of tornadoes that recently devastated communities in Kentucky, Illinois and other parts of the Midwest, the Verizon Foundation is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross. To bolster recovery efforts, Verizon's donation will be dedicated to regional disaster relief for communities impacted by these tornadoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Unions warn of jobs crisis without Government financial support

Unions are calling for immediate support for workers in the hospitality and entertainment industries amid warnings of a jobs “crisis”. The Omicron wave has caused a growing number of theatres and live events to cancel performances, alongside reports of a downturn in bookings, with pubs and restaurants facing similar problems.
LABOR ISSUES
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy