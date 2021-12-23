ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ADTRAN, Inc. To Present At The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference On January 12, 2022

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN) - Get ADTRAN, Inc. Report, a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will present at the 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022.

ADTRAN representatives will provide an update on the company, the proposed business combination with ADVA Optical Networking and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and ADTRAN's business. ADTRAN will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast follow the link. https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/adtn/2236806

What: 24 th Annual Needham Growth Conference

When:January 12, 2022

Time:4:15 pm ET

Where:Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company's expectations or beliefs and reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005073/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR's stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMPO" for its Class A common stock and "CMPOW" for its publicly traded warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

West To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - Get West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on January 10, 2022. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. EST.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adtran#Needham#Adtn#Adtran Inc#Adva Optical Networking#Company
TheStreet

Frontier Communications To Present At Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier's Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (the " Company") announced that commencing December 30, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (including units sold to the underwriters pursuant to their exercise of the over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HTAQ" and "HTAQ.WS" respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTAQ.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC On Its Sale To Sentinel Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG), a portfolio company of Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Sentinel Capital Partners (Sentinel). TTG is a leading national provider of end-to-end nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Michael Mahoney, Katie Bowden and Gabby Struckell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,750 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 3,400 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, And TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Bluerock Residential...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Zoom Buys a Company to Grow Its Events Business, Services

Zoom Video Communications (ZOOM) has acquired assets from the event production startup Liminal that will enable it to create higher-quality productions than the average Zoom meeting, according to CNet. During the pandemic, Liminal focused on bridging the gap between Zoom meetings and in-person events such as academic lectures and theater...
ECONOMY
The Press

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 14TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CEOS UNSCRIPTED CONFERENCE

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Navitas CEO to “Electrify Our World™” at 24th Needham Growth Conference.

Navitas CEO to "Electrify Our World™" at 24th Needham Growth Conference. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced that CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan will be participating with a presentation and 'fire-side chat' at the 24th annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Himax Technologies, Inc. To Attend Credit Suisse 2022 Greater China Technology And Internet Virtual Conference From January 5 - 7, 2022

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Credit Suisse 2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Virtual Conference held during January 5 - 7, 2022.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

CORRECTING AND REPLACING - LAVA Therapeutics To Present Corporate Overview At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), please note the date in the first paragraph should be Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST instead of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EST. Completed corrected text follows.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy