The Business Secretary and energy companies agreed on the need to “ensure UK customers are protected” when they met to discuss how to deal with soaring gas and electricity prices, according to the Government The meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday came after Labour and a boss of a major energy provider called on the Government to step in over fears of runaway household bills in the new year.Worries have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September, but since then prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.Labour is calling on Government to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO