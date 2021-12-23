ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inbox: The memories make us rich

By Wes Hodkiewicz - Green Bay Packers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all, memories make us rich. Hopefully, the Packers will summon...

The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers sending record ball to Brett Favre’s grandson Parker

Aaron Rodgers is doing something very cool with his record ball. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The first of the three TD passes gave Rodgers 443 in his career. That surpassed Brett Favre’s record of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Has Reportedly Sent Everyone Home Today

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week. They’ve also sent everyone home as they try to deal with it. On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that everyone in the...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL

