ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Three New Studies Suggest Omicron Triggers Milder Illness Than Delta

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMNm7_0dUZ5aO100

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In some heartening news for the holidays, three new studies that combed through early data on the new Omicron variant suggest it does not cause severe disease as often as the Delta variant does.

On the other hand, Omicron is so contagious that it will likely increase hospitalizations, and the unvaccinated still need to worry, public health experts said.

“If you are unvaccinated and you have never been infected, it is a little less severe than Delta,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, told The New York Times. “But that’s a bit like saying you’re being hit over the head with one hammer instead of two hammers. And the hammers are more likely to hit you now.”

To slow Omicron's spread, Americans should take rapid COVID-19 tests before holiday events, Christina Ramirez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the newspaper.

They also should gather outside, stay near open windows or find other ways to improve ventilation, Ramirez said.

“I don’t want to be alarmist, but I don’t think that you can let your guard down,” she added.

The three new studies suggesting Omicron infections are milder were conducted by researchers in South Africa, Scotland and England. At the same time, encouraging news that the wave of Omicron infections seems to have already peaked arrived from South Africa on Wednesday.

The new South African study found that the risk of hospitalization was about 70% lower in Omicron cases compared to people infected with other COVID variants. Those researchers cautioned that their data was gathered during the early stage of the Omicron wave, when it may have been more likely that people with mild symptoms were admitted to the hospital because the infection rate was low.

They also suggested that because Omicron was more likely to reinfect people who had already had the virus, it might be causing a higher number of milder cases. While it can get past the antibodies created during earlier surges, it may not have been able to evade slower immune responses that prevent more serious disease, the Times reported. About 70% of those in the study had experienced previous COVID-19 infections and 30% had been vaccinated.

Two separate British studies buttressed the South African findings, where researchers again found reduced hospitalizations with Omicron cases.

During November and December, Omicron infections in Scotland were associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospitalization compared with the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, researchers in England found Omicron patients were 15% to 20% less likely to end up in hospitals compared to Delta patients, and they were 40% to 45% less likely to be hospitalized overnight or for a longer period.

The Imperial College of London researchers theorized that previously acquired immunity was contributing to Omicron’s milder infections.

Still, the variant could still put a lot of people into hospitals very quickly, Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, told the Times.

“We’re not at a place to treat this as a cold,” Azra Ghani, a co-author of the Imperial College London study, told the Times.

The results are preliminary, the researchers noted, and the statistics may shift as cases spread to older people at higher risk of hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Omicron has spread to all 50 U.S. states as the holidays arrive. A bright note: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the first pill to treat COVID-19.

Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, is authorized for COVID-19 patients ages 12 and up who are at risk of becoming severely ill. The pills are likely to work against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

While more than 204 million Americans are fully vaccinated, only 63.2 million have received their boosters so far, according to the CDC. The boosters offer the strongest protection against Omicron infection, health officials have said.

While some countries have vaccinated 80% of their populations, only 62% of Americans have been vaccinated.

For now, experts said, everyone will have to endure some uncertainty about what this variant will do in the weeks ahead.

“We need to be willing to wait for answers and be willing to swim in the uncertainty a little bit,” Nicholas Reich, a biostatistician and infectious disease modeler at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, told the Times.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on the Omicron variant.

Comments / 143

Isaac Gutierrez
4d ago

Not in America,it's the deadliest on the face of this flat planet!!! Medical field has 84 million doped up with the needle and popping pills,they just claim it's to fight an imaginary virus that mutants and waits outside resturants doors and bars BUT NEVER THE NBA INDOORS ARENA'S 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(11)
43
Fred Derf
4d ago

each variant becomes less severe when the virus itself is dying out.this intentional evil game is almost over.what will "THEY" do next?

Reply(1)
22
L.R.R.P.Vet
4d ago

Well to hear Biden tell it, we need to lock the whole country down again! Next we will be locking down for the common cold...

Reply(5)
16
Related
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New South#Cdc#Covid#Healthday News#Harvard#The New York Times#Americans#South African
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy