College Sports

Allen Flanigan returns for Auburn just in time for SEC play

By @byNathanKing - 247 Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Flanigan's timing couldn't be better. Just under four...

On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
Count Out Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Wolverines At Your Own Risk

When the Wolverines exit the tunnel for the largest showdown in the Harbaugh era, they'll do so with the comforts of knowing they possess the best player on the field. Elite pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been at the center of what's been a historic run for the Wolverines in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Just In Time#Sec
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
College Sports
Sports
FanSided

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn believes UCF can win it all

Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has loftier goals for UCF than what he ever accomplished with the Tigers. Of course, Malzahn did help engineer the 2010 National Championship as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach overseeing Cam Newton’s all-time season, but no one remembers that for his contributions as much as for that run being Gene Chizik’s one major moment amidst an otherwise mediocre 33-19 stretch on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Has Reportedly Sent Everyone Home Today

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week. They’ve also sent everyone home as they try to deal with it. On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that everyone in the...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Four Downs from Nashville; Kaemen Marley no longer a Vol

Tennessee has officially arrived in Nashville for Thursday's Music City Bowl. The Vols arrived in the mid-state on Christmas night following a couple days off and got back to work on Sunday morning. Tennessee practiced at Vanderbilt Stadium in preparation of Purdue before Josh Heupel met with the media following practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama falls again in basketball poll before SEC play

Alabama dropped for a second consecutive week in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll from No. 10 to a season-low No. 19. The Tide played once last week, losing to Davidson, 79-78, in a neutral-site game in Birmingham. It was the second loss in three games for Alabama, which fell to 9-3 as it wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama's all-time record against Cincinnati

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off against Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats in the prestigious Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The winner will have a shot at the national championship that will take place on Jan.
ALABAMA STATE

