ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qokjA_0dUZ5DHQ00

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who struggle with severe asthma now have a new treatment to get some relief.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional.

The medication is considered an add-on treatment meant to improve severe asthma in a person whose condition isn’t controlled by their current medications. People who are prescribed Tezspire would continue to use other asthma treatments.

Tezspire is unique because it is not limited to a specific type of severe asthma. It only targets a type of molecule that is involved in airway inflammation.

"There are several monoclonal antibody treatments for asthma mediated by eosinophils," explained Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "Tezspire attacks a different molecule, so acts on a different pathway. It may have utility in a wide variety of asthmatics."

The FDA approved the drug after two clinical trials demonstrated that it was both safe and effective. Participants in the trials received either the drug or the placebo every four weeks for a year.

Those who used the drug had fewer asthma attacks, including fewer attacks that led to emergency room visits and/or hospitalization.

Patients who start using Tezspire should not discontinue their inhaled or systemic corticosteroid asthma treatments abruptly. Any reductions should be gradual and under the direct supervision of a health care professional, the FDA said.

Those who have preexisting helminth infections (parasitic worm diseases) should be treated before starting Tezspire. People who start taking Tezspire should not have live vaccines, which include MMR, smallpox and rotavirus vaccines. The drug should also not be used to treat short-term asthma symptoms or attacks.

About 5% to 10% of Americans with asthma have severe asthma, which is an inflammatory disease that affects the lungs’ airways. Asthma causes the airways to become swollen or inflamed by certain triggers, including allergens or irritants and viral infections.

It can cause asthma attacks that make it hard to breathe and include wheezing, cough and chest tightness. Severe attacks can be intense and long-lasting. The symptoms of severe asthma typically do not get better with short-term treatments.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on asthma.

SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Dec. 20, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

New implants approved for NHS to help get drug users off heroin

A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
brumpost.com

FDA Approves the usage of Antiviral drugs to combat COVID-19

With the current situation of things on the global scale, the need for different means of combating the pandemic needs to be figured and one of the most recent is the authorization of a second at-home antiviral pill in order to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Parasitic Worm#Clinical Trials#Healthday News#Tezepelumab Ekko Rrb#Lenox Hill Hospital#Mmr#Americans
KHQ Right Now

New Drug a Good Treatment Option for Severe Asthma in Kids

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of children with moderate-to-severe asthma may have a much-needed treatment option: A new trial finds that an injected monoclonal antibody drug called dupilumab significantly reduces a child's odds of serious asthma attacks and improves lung function. “We were not surprised, because dupilumab...
HUNTINGTON, NY
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

FDA OKs First-in-Class Biologic for Severe Asthma

The FDA approved the only biologic for severe asthma without any phenotype or biomarker limitations, manufacturers AstraZeneca and Amgen announced Friday. The first-in-class biologic tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for patients ages 12 and older with severe asthma. It is not intended for acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

The Psychedelic Drugs Currently Under Investigation for Potential FDA Approval

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses which psychedelic drugs are currently under investigation for potential FDA approval. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
biopharmadive.com

Novartis wins FDA approval for new heart drug, but faces uphill sales battle

Novartis on Wednesday won Food and Drug Administration approval for a genetic drug that can powerfully lower cholesterol with just two injections a year, one that it hopes could be widely used to lower the risk of heart disease complications. Called Leqvio, the drug works similarly to approved cholesterol-cutting medicines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfornow.com

NE Will Have To Wait For Ample Supply Of New COVID Drug Approved By FDA

(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2021) The FDA on Wednesday put its stamp of approval on an oral antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19. Paxlovid, which was developed by Pfizer, is meant to be taken after people are diagnosed with COVID-19 – but before they’re sick enough to be hospitalized, the company says. Test results provided by Pfizer indicate Paxlovid cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.
NEBRASKA STATE
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) for Severe Asthma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) as a first in class treatment for severe asthma in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is not recommended for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus. Tezepelumab-ekko is a human monoclonal antibody that...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Amgen announces FDA approval of asthma therapy

Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), a collaboration between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), has been granted FDA approval as an add-on maintenance therapy for those aged 12 years and above with severe asthma. The approval follows the Priority Review by the regulator based on the results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program for...
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves AstraZeneca-Amgen’s Tezspire for severe asthma treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) as an add-on maintenance therapy for severe asthma in adults and paediatric individuals of the age 12 years and above. Tezspire is a human monoclonal antibody that potentially hinders the activity of thymic...
INDUSTRY
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy